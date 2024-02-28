Dundee man set fires and stole car registration plates in bid for mental health treatment

A private ambulance driver was confronted by a man high on drugs who set fire to a fish supper on a mail box.

Steven Armit was suffering from drug-induced psychosis when he told the woman he had set fire to cars in Dundee and stole registration plates.

The 35-year-old had been refused admission to the Carseview Centre prior to the incident outside MKS Car Sales on Charleston Drive.

Armit also set fire to a cushion in his home in an effort to be seen by mental health professionals.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Armit, who had hoped to run his own garage before the episode, began banging on the side of the private ambulance on Ancrum Road.

“The accused approached the driver’s window stating that he had set fire to cars nearby,” prosecutor Alan Bell said.

“He said he had managed to put the fire out. He handed the witness a lighter and she contacted the police.”

Officers arrived and noted evidence of a recent fire, with CCTV footage showing Armit removing a number of registration plates from cars, as well as setting the mail box on fire.

Magic mushroom downturn

Five days later, Armit was in his home on Dunholm Terrace when he told his partner he was going to set fire to his home.

Police attended and found the charred remains of a sofa cushion and smoke in the property.

Armit previously pled guilty to twice wilfully fireraising – on November 17 and 22 – as well as stealing registration plates.

Defence solicitor Joe Myles said Armit’s partner remains supportive of him, adding his client had endured an extremely difficult upbringing.

Mr Myles said: “This history has had a significant adverse impact on his mental health and he has occasionally turned to drugs, particularly cannabis, as a coping mechanism.

“Unfortunately, that led to him suffering from drug-induced psychosis in 2019 and he was admitted to Carseview for two weeks and was successfully treated.

“In October 2023, he took some magic mushrooms and that led him to the relapse in his mental health.”

‘He was clearly unwell’

Mr Myles added Armit was admitted to Carseview between November 1 and 13 but was later denied treatment due to his drug consumption.

“He found some fish and chips in the bin and he was effectively trying to heat up the meal,” Mr Myles said.

“He sought out a passing ambulance, he flagged it down and asked for help.

“These two incidents were when he was clearly unwell and had to go to Carseview.

“Otherwise, he copes well in the community.”

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered Armit to perform 100 hours of unpaid work and placed him on supervision for 18 months.

