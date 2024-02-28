Road Test: Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 6 a worthy Scottish Car of the Year winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 6 a worthy Scottish Car of the Year winner

Hyunda's all-electric saloon has an arresting futuristic shape and an excellent range. How would it cope with a Scottish winter?

Jack stands beside a silver Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the Falkirk Wheel.
Hyundai's Ioniq 6 at the Falkirk Wheel. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was crowned Scottish Car of the Year back in November.

The latest all-electric car from Hyundai was praised for its dramatic styling, excellent range, and its high levels of onboard tech.

I was one of the judges who voted for it. Since then I’ve had the opportunity to spend another week with the Ioniq 6.

A silver Hyundai Ioniq 6 with the Falkirk Wheel in the background.
The Ioniq 6 has a distinctive swooping shape. Image: Jack McKeown.

It’s certainly a head-turning car. Its swooping shape reminds me of the futuristic-looking American dream cars from the 1960s, when the space race was at its height.

Several people said it reminds them of a Porsche 911 or Panamera. I didn’t meet anyone who said they didn’t like its looks.

Battery and range

The Ioniq 6 is fitted with a 77.4kWh battery. It can be paired with a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels and supplies 225bhp.

Or there’s a twin-motor model that has four-wheel drive and a hefty 321bhp.

The twin-motor version is faster but has slightly less range. I’ve driven both of them but the one I spent a week with is the rear-wheel drive in Premium trim, which costs around £47,000.

In rear-wheel format the Ioniq 6 has an official range of 338 miles, with the four-wheel drive model returning 322 miles on a single charge.

The rear end, which is not dissimilar to a Porsche's.
Its rear end is not dissimilar to a Porsche’s. Image: Jack McKeown.

My week with the Hyundai was in the depths of January. Even during one of the darkest and coldest months, range on a full charge was around 270 miles.

I spent a day pootling around Fife, then headed from Dundee to Falkirk and still had 40% range left.

The Ioniq 6 is based on the same underpinnings as its stablemate the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 is an SUV and the more streamlined shape of the Ioniq 6 means it ekes an extra 20-30 miles of range out of the same battery.

If you can find a 350kW charger it takes just 18 minutes to get the Ioniq 6’s battery from 10-80%.

There are only a handful of such stations in Scotland, but hopefully that number will rise.

Using the far more common 50kW chargers, it takes around an hour to get the same level of charge.

On the road in the Hyundai Ioniq 6

Scottish winters can be harsh and some buyers might want to go for the four-wheel drive model for extra traction.

Even on wet roads, however, I never felt my two-wheel drive model slip or struggle for grip.

Rear-wheel drive petrol cars are bad in the winter because most of their weight is at the front, causing a pendulum effect.

With their batteries under the floor, electric cars have much more even weight distribution and consequently do better on slippery roads.

Sophisticated traction control systems make them even safer as well.

Jack stands beside the Ioniq 6 in profile
The Ioniq 6 is comfortable and refined. Image: Jack McKeown.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the most comfortable electric cars I’ve driven.

The low, slippery shape means there’s virtually no wind noise. Ride quality is excellent and it’s a very relaxing car to cover long distances in.

With 225bhp, the two-wheel drive version gets from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds.

It feels adequately fast but if you want something that will blow back your hair, the more powerful model does the same sprint in just 5.1 seconds.

What’s this all-electric Hyundai like inside?

The cabin has twin-screens that swoop from the central console to behind the steering wheel.

Heating is controlled by touch-sensitive buttons, which are a little small but far easier than the fiddly touchscreen controls some rivals use.

The Ioniq 6 interior has two large screens.
The interior has two large screens. Image: Hyundai.

Leg room is superb in the front and rear – four six footers can be in the car with plenty of room to stretch out.

The car’s sloping roofline means very tall rear passengers might find headroom a little tight, however.

One change I’d love to see is for the Ioniq 6 to be a hatchback.

At 401 litres, the boot is a reasonable size but the saloon opening limits what you can fit in there.

The boot space
Boot space is reasonable but a hatchback would be nice. Image: Hyundai.

Hyundai has knocked it out of the park with the Ioniq 6.

It’s a better car than the ubiquitous Tesla Model 3 (and you won’t be putting money into Elon Musk’s pocket).

It’s also good enough that if you’re making the transition from a petrol BMW 5 Series to your first electric car you won’t be disappointed.

 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 facts:

Price: £47,040

0-62mph: 7.4 seconds

Top speed: 115mph

Range: 338 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

