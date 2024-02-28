Best pictures as hundreds of children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as hundreds of children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Primary and secondary schools throughout the region took part.

Kinnoull Primary School - Primary 3-4 performing 'Everybody Dance Now'. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kinnoull Primary School - Primary 3-4 performing 'Everybody Dance Now'. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Hundreds of children have taken part in the Perth and Kinross annual Creative Day of Dance.

The event saw pupils from primary and secondary schools across the region showcase their best moves.

About 300 dancers took to the stage at Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday.

The youngsters performed dances with a range of themes from ‘oceans’ to ‘eye of the tiger’.

This is the first year senior pupils can use the event for their SQA practical performance assessments.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best of the action.

Perth Academy perform ‘Team Rise’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dunbarney Primary School’s Primary 6 performing ‘Eye of the Tiger’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberuthven Primary School’s Primary 4-7 performing ‘Wonka’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Academy perform ‘Trenches’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A colourful performance by Dunbarney Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Smiles all round on the stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A lively performance by Kinnoull Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Impressive splits! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The annual Creative Day of Dance held at Perth Concert Hall with schools across Perth and Kinross area performing on stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An energetic routine by Kinnoull Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kinnoull Primary School dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Wonka’ by Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kinnoull Primary School were sporting some bright colours. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberuthven Primary School, Primary 1-3 with their performance ‘Oceans’.- Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crieff Primary School. Primary 4BT performing ‘A Journey through Space’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crieff Primary School gave it their all. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth High School Group 2 perform. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An interesting performance from Crieff Primary School Primary 4BT. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Academy performing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conversation