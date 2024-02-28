Best pictures as hundreds of children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Hundreds of children have taken part in the Perth and Kinross annual Creative Day of Dance.

The event saw pupils from primary and secondary schools across the region showcase their best moves.

About 300 dancers took to the stage at Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday.

The youngsters performed dances with a range of themes from ‘oceans’ to ‘eye of the tiger’.

This is the first year senior pupils can use the event for their SQA practical performance assessments.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best of the action.