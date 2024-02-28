Rapist caught drink-driving through Angus hours before sex assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist caught drink-driving through Angus hours before sex assault conviction

Police found Ryan Steehouder in the central reservation of the A90 hours before he was convicted of rape

By Ross Gardiner
Ryan Steehouder during his rape trial.
Ryan Steehouder during his rape trial.

A rapist was caught drink-driving his mother’s car through Angus hours before a High Court jury convicted him of the sex attack.

Disgraced former fashion store boss Ryan Steehouder was caught driving while over the limit the evening before appearing dishevelled in the dock to be found guilty of the rape.

This week, Steehouder appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Edinburgh, having been given an extended eight-year sentence.

The sex offender received more jail time and given a substantial ban.

Caught in Angus

Steehouder, 33, of Justice Street, Aberdeen was caught on the A90 at Balnabreich, near Brechin.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained police found him “sitting in the central reservation.”

He told officers he had taken the car without permission.

An open can of alcohol was found within the car.

When asked who had been behind the wheel, he replied: “Obviously it’s me that’s driving.”

Ryan Steehouder
Steehouder owned an Aberdeen fashion store. Image: DC Thomson.

His solicitor said: “At that period of time, he was on trial at Edinburgh High Court.

“The jury was about to be charged.”

The lawyer explained Steehouder was aware he could be facing imprisonment the next day.

Hours later, he was convicted and remanded.

On Tuesday, he pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (30 mics/22) on November 26 last year, while on bail.

He also admitted driving his mother’s private-plated vehicle without insurance.

Will still be banned when freed

The court heard that in 2014, Steehouder was convicted of an analogous offence of failing to provide a sample to police who suspected him of drink-driving.

Sheriff Johnston fined him £250 for drink-driving and another £60 for driving without insurance.

He asked for no time to pay, equating to 14 days imprisonment.

The court heard Steehouder is due to be released in five and a half years but will be eligible for parole in three.

Forfar Sheriff Court
Steehouder appeared this week at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Johnston disqualified him for six years, ensuring whenever he is released from prison, he will still be banned from the road.

The sheriff said she wanted to emphasise “if somebody anticipates they’re going to get a very large sentence the next day” and they decide to put people in danger on the road immediately beforehand, their punishment would not be “swallowed up”.

She said: “The effect of your serving a sentence is… it would mean… no effect on you at all.

“I consider it very much in the public interest that I extend the period, which will protect the public for time beyond the custodial term.

“Accordingly, I’m going to impose six years disqualification from today, which will take you, at the very least, six months beyond when you are liberated from your custodial sentence.”

Survivor’s relief over rape conviction

Steehouder worked in the oil and gas sector for 10 years before opening designer clothes store 1 Off at the Galleria in Aberdeen.

In November, a High Court jury convicted him of rape after he claimed an attack was just “a bit of role-play”.

He preyed on a woman who was forced to endure repeated physical and sexual abuse between May 2011 and April 2015 in the Aberdeen area.

Ryan Steehouder in 2022
Steehouder in cuffs after his 2022 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.

After Steehouder was jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, the survivor of his attack said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.”

She added: “Justice has well and truly been served. I hope he now realises that he isn’t untouchable.”

Steehouder was also given a 15-month jail sentence in September 2022 for subjecting a former girlfriend to a series of violent assaults and emotional abuse.

The physical and mental abuse of the woman included slamming her head against a car window and posting on social media he was sitting outside her home with a knife.

His abuse more than a year and he repeatedly breached court orders to stay away from her.

