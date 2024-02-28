Man, 20, arrested after car crashed into lamp-post in Perth

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed into a lamp-post in Perth.

Officers were called to the collision on Glasgow Road, close to the Needless Road junction, shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Two police cars attended the crash while a fire officer was also spotted at the scene.

The road remained open while the car was recovered.

‘Almighty bang’ after one-car Perth crash

A nearby resident said: “Just after 9.30 pm there was an almighty loud bang that sounded as though it came from further up the road.

“I went out to see what happened and saw there was a red car which had ended up in the hedge between a house and the gardens at the top end of Glasgow Road and Needless Road.

“I then noticed that underneath the car was a lamp post.”

Man, 20, arrested after Glasgow Road crash

They added: “It looked like the driver was unhurt, one of the other neighbours was out just before me and checked they were okay while I called the emergency services.

“They were lucky though they didn’t hit any traffic coming the other way given how busy the road can be, even at night.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences following a one-vehicle crash on Glasgow Road, Perth around 9.40pm on Tuesday.”