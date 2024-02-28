Man, 20, arrested after car crashed into lamp-post in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 20, arrested after car crashed into lamp-post in Perth

Officers were called to Glasgow Road shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
The crash on Glasgow Road. Image: Stuart Cowper

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed into a lamp-post in Perth.

Officers were called to the collision on Glasgow Road, close to the Needless Road junction, shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Two police cars attended the crash while a fire officer was also spotted at the scene.

The road remained open while the car was recovered.

A nearby resident said: “Just after 9.30 pm there was an almighty loud bang that sounded as though it came from further up the road.

“I went out to see what happened and saw there was a red car which had ended up in the hedge between a house and the gardens at the top end of Glasgow Road and Needless Road.

“I then noticed that underneath the car was a lamp post.”

They added: “It looked like the driver was unhurt, one of the other neighbours was out just before me and checked they were okay while I called the emergency services.

“They were lucky though they didn’t hit any traffic coming the other way given how busy the road can be, even at night.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences following a one-vehicle crash on Glasgow Road, Perth around 9.40pm on Tuesday.”

