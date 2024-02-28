Former Dundee referee, bank manager and publican Fred Butcher dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee referee, bank manager and publican Fred Butcher dies

For around four decades, Fred's weekends were given over to refereeing on both Saturdays and Sunday in the amateur leagues.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Dundee football referee Fred Butcher.
Former Dundee football referee Fred Butcher has died.

He also had a spell in management, helping to run Broughty United and East End Athletic.

After a career as a bank manager, Fred ran the Midlands Tavern in Happyhillock before working in a builders’ merchant in Dundee.

He was born in Dundee in May 1944 to Frederick Butcher, a labourer in heavy engineering and his wife, Grace, a canteen assistant at Timex Milton, and grew up with siblings Stuart, Eddie and Sandra.

Fred Butcher during his time running the Midlands Tavern in Dundee.
The family had a spell living in his father’s native London, where young Fred began supporting Fulham FC, before they returned to Dundee.

He was educated at Eastern Primary School, Broughty Ferry, and Grove Academy before starting his banking career.

Fred started on the lowest rung of banking, making tea and lighting the fires but rose to became a manager, working from Stobswell, Tayport and Meadowside.

He married, had two sons, David and Paul, later separated and spent 32 years with partner Angela Lynch.

Fred Butcher and his partner Angela Lynch.
For around four decades, Fred’s weekends were given over to refereeing on both Saturdays and Sunday in the amateur leagues.

He took early retirement from the TSB and ran the pub in Happyhillock, worked for Wolseley Build Centre and did delivery jobs until he fully retired at the age of 64.

Before his time officiating games, Fred ran East End Athletic in Dundee for three years in the Sunday league.

Under his management, although the team did not win any leagues or cups, Fred and his players did win promotion.

Fred and Angela with her grandchildren Liam and Faith.
His partner, Angela, said: “Football, refereeing in particular, was Fred’s great passion and he was still officiating at games until he was in his 70s, although he was not as agile as he once was.

“Although he was a Dundee FC and Fulham supporter, he did not get to many games because he was always refereeing at weekends.”

Fred’s funeral will take place at Dundee crematorium on Thursday February 29 at 1.30pm.

You can read the formal announcement here.

