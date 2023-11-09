Dundee duo Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly called up for U/21 duty as Dens midfielder misses out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee duo Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly called up for U/21 duty as Dens midfielder misses out

Beck returns to the U/21 squad after a maiden call-up to the Wales senior side last month.

By George Cran
Dundee defenders Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly will be on international duty once more. Images: SNS

Dundee loan stars Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly will be on international duty once more this month.

Beck was named as part of Rob Page’s senior Wales side in October before dropping back to U/21 level to face Czechia.

Once more he’ll be part of the U/21 squad as they take on Iceland on Thursday, September 16, and then Denmark four days later.

With the Welsh in second place in Group I, both are crucial qualifiers and their first home fixtures of the campaign.

There was no place this time for another Dee loanee in Ryan Howley, though. He was a late addition to Matty Jones’ squad but remained an unused sub in that 1-1 draw away to Czechia.

Meanwhile, Donnelly has been named in the Northern Ireland U/21 squad by former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright.

Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Donnelly is the most experienced player in Wright’s squad but had a return from injury to forget last month as he was red-carded after giving away a penalty against Azerbaijan.

He is in line to make his 16th U/21 appearance when Northern Ireland face England in a European qualifier at Everton’s Goodison Park on Tuesday, November 21.

Wright’s men sit bottom of Group F, though only three points separate them from top seeds England.

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland dropped out of the squad after he picked up an injury on international duty last month.

He is expected to be out until the new year.

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland. Image: SNS.

