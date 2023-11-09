Dundee duo Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly called up for U/21 duty as Dens midfielder misses out

Dundee loan stars Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly will be on international duty once more this month.

Beck was named as part of Rob Page’s senior Wales side in October before dropping back to U/21 level to face Czechia.

Once more he’ll be part of the U/21 squad as they take on Iceland on Thursday, September 16, and then Denmark four days later.

With the Welsh in second place in Group I, both are crucial qualifiers and their first home fixtures of the campaign.

There was no place this time for another Dee loanee in Ryan Howley, though. He was a late addition to Matty Jones’ squad but remained an unused sub in that 1-1 draw away to Czechia.

Meanwhile, Donnelly has been named in the Northern Ireland U/21 squad by former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright.

Donnelly is the most experienced player in Wright’s squad but had a return from injury to forget last month as he was red-carded after giving away a penalty against Azerbaijan.

He is in line to make his 16th U/21 appearance when Northern Ireland face England in a European qualifier at Everton’s Goodison Park on Tuesday, November 21.

Wright’s men sit bottom of Group F, though only three points separate them from top seeds England.

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland dropped out of the squad after he picked up an injury on international duty last month.

He is expected to be out until the new year.