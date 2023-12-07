Dundee defensive dilemma: Does Tony Docherty stick with Aaron Donnelly or bring Ricki Lamie back in for Rangers clash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee defensive dilemma: Does Tony Docherty stick with Aaron Donnelly or bring Ricki Lamie back in for Rangers clash?

The Dens Park boss admits he has been given food for thought by Donnelly's display at Motherwell.

By George Cran
Dundee defenders Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie.
Dundee defenders Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie. Images: SNS

The performance of on-loan defender Aaron Donnelly at Motherwell has given Dundee boss Tony Docherty a dilemma for the weekend trip to Rangers.

The Dark Blues face the daunting task of taking on Philippe Clement’s improving Gers on their home patch.

It’s been 24 years since any Dundee side went to Ibrox and came away with three points.

To earn any success this time around the visitors will have to be defensively sound.

Docherty, though, has some decisions to make in that department this weekend.

Ricki Lamie joined Dundee FC on loan this summer.
Ricki Lamie joined Dundee FC on loan this summer. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

A key one is whether to stick with Donnelly or bring the more experienced Ricki Lamie back in.

Lamie has quickly made himself a regular in the back three preferred by Docherty since joining on loan from Motherwell.

He’d only missed one match before last weekend, the 2-0 win at Livingston where Donnelly took up that place on the left of the back three.

But he couldn’t play against his parent club last weekend.

And Docherty was very pleased with Donnelly’s display. Now he has a decision to make for the clash at Ibrox – give Donnelly another chance or go for the experience at a tough venue?

“You want that kind of problem. You want everybody staking a claim,” Docherty said.

“You’d rather have that as a manager than people being out of form and struggling.

“To keep levels high that’s the way you do it.

“Any successful team has a strong starting XI but really strong ones behind that as well.

“We’ve got that here.”

Aaron Donnelly

Northern Ireland U/21 international Donnelly has played four times since joining on loan from Nottingham Forest after injury interrupted his start to life at Dens Park.

The 3-3 draw at Motherwell saw him earn an assist for Lyall Cameron’s initial leveller at Fir Park.

“Aaron Donnelly came in for the first time since we played Rangers in November and he performed great,” Docherty added.

Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee.
Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee FC at Livingston. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“That’s indicative of the whole squad. Donnelly slotted into the team and he was outstanding as part of a real strong team performance.

“I want that. I want to see boys take their opportunities when they are presented with them.

“All our subs at Motherwell did that.

“It’s important we keep stressing that to the squad because that healthy competition keeps the standard of performance up.”

Team news

Dundee don’t expect any injury issues for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Rangers, though they had some players missing from training on Wednesday.

Diego Pineda will miss the game with a thigh injury.

Docherty said: “We’re fine. A couple of knocks and some didn’t train on Tuesday and possibly won’t on Thursday but will hopefully be OK for the game.

“Couple of bumps and bruises but nothing major to report.”

Conversation