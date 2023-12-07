Coupar Angus ‘under seige’ as controversial solar farm plans come back to council for second time

Councillors will be urged to reject plans for a controversial solar farm near Coupar Angus for a second time.

Perth and Kinross planners say the size, form and location of the Markethill scheme are all wrong.

The application is a resubmission, after the original plans were refused in February.

The two have attracted more than 300 objections between them.

The proposal is recommended for refusal at Tuesday’s meeting of the planning and placemaking committee.

However, the same session will also hear about plans for two other large-scale renewables projects nearby.

One, from Coupar Limited, proposes an extension to an existing battery energy storage system comprising of 144 additional battery units and associated works.

The other, from Markethill (BESS) Ltd, is for an entirely new battery energy storage facility 800m east of Coupar Angus substation.

Local campaigner Andrew Valentine says Coupar Angus residents feel “under seige”.

“We are looking at plans for 10 solar or battery energy projects in the area at the moment,” he said.

“Some are better than others. They all have to be considered on their merits.

“But the Markethill application is all wrong, and the reasons for recommending refusal second time round make that clear.”

Solar farm would be similar size to Coupar Angus

The 49.9MW Markethill solar farm is proposed for a 90-hectare site south of Coupar Angus.

It is less half a mile from the centre of the town and – if built -.it would stretch to around the same size.

The original planning application generated 150 objections. This one received more than 170.

The applicant, Coupar Two Ltd, fronted by Vickram Mirchandani, hired a landscape architect to revise the plans.

They suggested changes, including the removal of a field to the north and solar panels to the south to reduce the visual impact.

However, Perth and Kinross planners are still not satisfied and have sided with objectors

The main issues included the loss of prime agricultural land and the impact on the landscape, particularly in light of the already approved Keithick Solar Farm nearby.

Many expressed concern about glint and glare from the solar panels, road safety and the impact on wildlife such as bats, red squirrels and other protected species.

Locals also said it would harm tourism with no financial gain for Coupar Angus, and increase the risk of flooding.

A report to Tuesday’s meeting of the planning committee says: “It is considered that the development remains to have an immediate and extended negative impacts on the landscape character and visual amenity within two kilometres of the development and on residents within Coupar Angus, owing to its size, form and location.”

New plans may be lodged soon

The two fresh battery storage plans are set out in proposal of application notices (PAN).

Developers have to tick this box in advance of lodging any major planning applications.

Consultation sessions have taken place in Coupar Angus in recent weeks.