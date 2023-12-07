Coupar Angus ‘under seige’ as controversial solar farm plans come back to council for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Coupar Angus ‘under seige’ as controversial solar farm plans come back to council for second time

The Markethill solar farm application was rejected in February, but councillors will rule on it again next week

By Morag Lindsay
Andrew Valentine, arms folded, looking cross in the centre of Coupar Angus
Andrew Valentine has been campaigning against the Markethill solar farm on the edge of Coupar Angus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Councillors will be urged to reject plans for a controversial solar farm near Coupar Angus for a second time.

Perth and Kinross planners say the size, form and location of the Markethill scheme are all wrong.

The application is a resubmission, after the original plans were refused in February.

The two have attracted more than 300 objections between them.

The proposal is recommended for refusal at Tuesday’s meeting of the planning and placemaking committee.

However, the same session will also hear about plans for two other large-scale renewables projects nearby.

People viewing maps and plans at a consultation event for the Coupar Angus solar farm
Locals view the solar farm plans at a consultation event in Coupar Angus in the summer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

One, from Coupar Limited, proposes an extension to an existing battery energy storage system comprising of 144 additional battery units and associated works.

The other, from Markethill (BESS) Ltd, is for an entirely new battery energy storage facility 800m east of Coupar Angus substation.

Local campaigner Andrew Valentine says Coupar Angus residents feel “under seige”.

“We are looking at plans for 10 solar or battery energy projects in the area at the moment,” he said.

“Some are better than others. They all have to be considered on their merits.

“But the Markethill application is all wrong, and the reasons for recommending refusal second time round make that clear.”

Solar farm would be similar size to Coupar Angus

The 49.9MW Markethill solar farm is proposed for a 90-hectare site south of Coupar Angus.

It is less half a mile from the centre of the town and – if built -.it would stretch to around the same size.

Map showing large solar farm site very close the town of Coupar Angus
The proposed Markethill solar farm is close to Coupar Angus.

The original planning application generated 150 objections. This one received more than 170.

The applicant, Coupar Two Ltd, fronted by Vickram Mirchandani, hired a landscape architect to revise the plans.

They suggested changes, including the removal of a field to the north and solar panels to the south to reduce the visual impact.

However, Perth and Kinross planners are still not satisfied and have sided with objectors

The main issues included the loss of prime agricultural land and the impact on the landscape, particularly in light of the already approved Keithick Solar Farm nearby.

Many expressed concern about glint and glare from the solar panels, road safety and the impact on wildlife such as bats, red squirrels and other protected species.

Members of the Save Our Rural Environment (SORE) group with placards and banners
The Save Our Rural Environment (SORE) group has been fighting the proliferation of solar farm plans around Coupar Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Locals also said it would harm tourism with no financial gain for Coupar Angus, and increase the risk of flooding.

A report to Tuesday’s meeting of the planning committee says: “It is considered that the development remains to have an immediate and extended negative impacts on the landscape character and visual amenity within two kilometres of the development and on residents within Coupar Angus, owing to its size, form and location.”

New plans may be lodged soon

The two fresh battery storage plans are set out in proposal of application notices (PAN).

Developers have to tick this box in advance of lodging any major planning applications.

Consultation sessions have taken place in Coupar Angus in recent weeks.

 

Conversation