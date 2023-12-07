Bid to rehome deaf Dundee dog due to ‘very little interest’ from potential owners

An animal charity has launched an appeal to rehome a deaf Dundee dog after receiving “very little interest” from potential owners.

The Scottish SPCA says there have been no takers for Gromit, a young tan and white bulldog cross.

Gromit, who is between one and two years old, is completely deaf and needs someone willing to put time and effort into helping him navigate his way through life.

He is currently being cared for at the charity’s Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Gromit has been looking for a new home for 136 days.

Deaf Dundee dog ‘learning sign language’

Regional operations lead at the Scottish SPCA Rachael MacLean, said: “The team in Dundee have been working on Gromit’s training and have even implemented some sign language training which he loves!

“He is very food-orientated and loves to learn.

“Gromit has daily walks with other dogs in the centre and is enjoying their company, but he can get quite strong on the lead, especially if he wants to play with another dog.

“He may well benefit from living with another dog.”

Gromit ‘never fails to put a smile on our faces’

Ms MacLean added: “Gromit loves to play and have fun.

“This big bouncy boy doesn’t realise his size sometimes and can be a bit of a bulldozer but he never fails to put a smile on all our faces with his funny antics!

“He also hasn’t seen much of the outside world so he needs somebody to help build his confidence and keep him on the right track.

“He is a fantastic dog and would make someone a very lucky owner.”

Applications for Gromit can be submitted through the Scottish SPCA website.