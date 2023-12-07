Bid to rehome deaf Dundee dog due to ‘very little interest’ from potential owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bid to rehome deaf Dundee dog due to ‘very little interest’ from potential owners

Gromit has had no takers despite making Scottish SPCA staff smile 'with his funny antics'.

By Andrew Robson
Deaf Dundee dog Gromit is seeking a new home.
Gromit is looking for a home that can help him thrive. Image: Scottish SPCA

An animal charity has launched an appeal to rehome a deaf Dundee dog after receiving “very little interest” from potential owners.

The Scottish SPCA says there have been no takers for Gromit, a young tan and white bulldog cross.

Gromit, who is between one and two years old, is completely deaf and needs someone willing to put time and effort into helping him navigate his way through life.

He is currently being cared for at the charity’s Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Gromit has been looking for a new home for 136 days.

Deaf Dundee dog ‘learning sign language’

Regional operations lead at the Scottish SPCA Rachael MacLean, said: “The team in Dundee have been working on Gromit’s training and have even implemented some sign language training which he loves!

“He is very food-orientated and loves to learn.

Deaf Dundee dog needs new home
Bulldog cross Gromit. Image: Scottish SPCA

“Gromit has daily walks with other dogs in the centre and is enjoying their company, but he can get quite strong on the lead, especially if he wants to play with another dog.

“He may well benefit from living with another dog.”

Gromit ‘never fails to put a smile on our faces’

Ms MacLean added: “Gromit loves to play and have fun.

“This big bouncy boy doesn’t realise his size sometimes and can be a bit of a bulldozer but he never fails to put a smile on all our faces with his funny antics!

Gromit, the deaf Dundee Dog
Gromit is described as ‘bouncy’. Image: Scottish SPCA

“He also hasn’t seen much of the outside world so he needs somebody to help build his confidence and keep him on the right track.

“He is a fantastic dog and would make someone a very lucky owner.”

Applications for Gromit can be submitted through the Scottish SPCA website.

