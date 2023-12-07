Fife abuser banned from forming new relationships without permission

A “chronic” domestic abuser has been banned from forming new relationships without getting permission from social workers.

Drew Davidson has a history of offending against women and was described as a “persistent offender since the age of 13.”

The 28-year-old, from Oakley, Fife, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a violent outburst involving his then-partner in Kinross last month.

Davidson, who deemed is at a high risk of re-offending, narrowly avoided jail but was ordered to take part in a domestic abuse rehabilitation programme in an effort to address his life-long conduct.

Poor behaviour

Davidson pled guilty to a domestically-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at Dalwhamie Street, Kinross, on November 1.

He shouted, swore and made threats while repeatedly striking a door with his hand and kicking at a gate.

According to court papers, he threw a bin and adopted an aggressive stance.

When police attended, he tried to seize equipment from one officer and made a series of offensive remarks.

In the police van, he repeatedly struck his head against the wall and kicked the vehicle.

Solicitor Gino Gambale said: “He accepts that his behaviour was poor.

“He knows his conduct was not what it should have been.”

High risk

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Davidson: “You have been a persistent offender since the age of 13 and there are no significant gaps in your offending.

“There is a chronic pattern of domestic offending against multiple women.

“And I note that there is a high risk of you re-offending in a similar manner.”

She said: “You have been given the opportunity to engage with the Caledonian programme but concerns were raised in relation to your attendance.

“However, I am going to give you one last chance.”

Davidson, of Sir George Bruce Road, Oakley, was placed on supervision for two years as a direct alternative to prison.

He was ordered to complete the Caledonian programme.

As part of a conduct requirement, he must disclose any new “intimate or domestic” relationship to his supervising officer.

He must further engage in alcohol treatment and support services.

Davidson had previously appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted a campaign of harassment that left an ex-girlfriend fearing for her life.

The court heard he terrified her with more than 650 calls and messages, many of them abusive and threatening, over just six days.

