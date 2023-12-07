Fife abuser banned from forming new relationships without permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife abuser banned from forming new relationships without permission

Drew Davidson from Oakley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a violent outburst involving his then-partner in Kinross last month.

By Jamie Buchan
Drew Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drew Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A “chronic” domestic abuser has been banned from forming new relationships without getting permission from social workers.

Drew Davidson has a history of offending against women and was described as a “persistent offender since the age of 13.”

The 28-year-old, from Oakley, Fife, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a violent outburst involving his then-partner in Kinross last month.

Davidson, who deemed is at a high risk of re-offending, narrowly avoided jail but was ordered to take part in a domestic abuse rehabilitation programme in an effort to address his life-long conduct.

Poor behaviour

Davidson pled guilty to a domestically-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at Dalwhamie Street, Kinross, on November 1.

He shouted, swore and made threats while repeatedly striking a door with his hand and kicking at a gate.

According to court papers, he threw a bin and adopted an aggressive stance.

Drew Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

When police attended, he tried to seize equipment from one officer and made a series of offensive remarks.

In the police van, he repeatedly struck his head against the wall and kicked the vehicle.

Solicitor Gino Gambale said: “He accepts that his behaviour was poor.

“He knows his conduct was not what it should have been.”

High risk

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Davidson: “You have been a persistent offender since the age of 13 and there are no significant gaps in your offending.

“There is a chronic pattern of domestic offending against multiple women.

“And I note that there is a high risk of you re-offending in a similar manner.”

She said: “You have been given the opportunity to engage with the Caledonian programme but concerns were raised in relation to your attendance.

“However, I am going to give you one last chance.”

Dalwhamie Street, Kinross.

Davidson, of Sir George Bruce Road, Oakley, was placed on supervision for two years as a direct alternative to prison.

He was ordered to complete the Caledonian programme.

As part of a conduct requirement, he must disclose any new “intimate or domestic” relationship to his supervising officer.

He must further engage in alcohol treatment and support services.

Davidson had previously appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted a campaign of harassment that left an ex-girlfriend fearing for her life.

The court heard he terrified her with more than 650 calls and messages, many of them abusive and threatening, over just six days.

