Historic castle near Perth reopens to visitors after four-year closure

A Perthshire castle has reopened its doors to the public following a four-year closure.

Elcho Castle, on the south bank of the River Tay five miles east of Perth, was originally closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its closure was extended in January 2022 due to a high-level missionary programme following an inspection.

However, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has now confirmed the castle is open once again to the public.

Liz Grant, regional visitor and community manager (central) at HES, said: “Elcho Castle is a fantastic site and we’re pleased to be able to welcome visitors back.

“Situated near the River Tay and home to an extensive history, work at the site has helped us to ensure that this important piece of our heritage can be enjoyed by visitors once more.”

The castle will be open daily except Wednesday and Thursday, between 10.30am and 4pm.

It closes for lunch between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Visitors can return to Elcho Castle

Elcho Castle will close again at the end of the season on September 30.

Ticket prices:

Adults: £7.50

Concessions: £6

Children aged seven -15: £4.59

Children under seven: Free

Tickets can be booked on the HES website.

The castle is described by HES as one of the best-preserved 16th-century tower houses in Scotland.

It has seen few changes since its construction in 1560, with the only works done to the roof and window glazing.