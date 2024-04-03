Historic castle near Perth reopens to visitors after four-year closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Historic castle near Perth reopens to visitors after four-year closure

It is described as one of Scotland's best preserved 16th-century tower houses.

By Kieran Webster
Elcho Castle.
Elcho Castle. Image: Historic Environment Scotland

A Perthshire castle has reopened its doors to the public following a four-year closure.

Elcho Castle, on the south bank of the River Tay five miles east of Perth, was originally closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its closure was extended in January 2022 due to a high-level missionary programme following an inspection.

However, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has now confirmed the castle is open once again to the public.

Elcho Castle.
The castle has been closed since March 2020. Image: Historic Environment Scotland

Liz Grant, regional visitor and community manager (central) at HES, said: “Elcho Castle is a fantastic site and we’re pleased to be able to welcome visitors back.

“Situated near the River Tay and home to an extensive history, work at the site has helped us to ensure that this important piece of our heritage can be enjoyed by visitors once more.”

The castle will be open daily except Wednesday and Thursday, between 10.30am and 4pm.

It closes for lunch between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Visitors can return to Elcho Castle

Elcho Castle will close again at the end of the season on September 30.

Ticket prices:

  • Adults: £7.50
  • Concessions: £6
  • Children aged seven -15: £4.59
  • Children under seven: Free

Tickets can be booked on the HES website.

The castle is described by HES as one of the best-preserved 16th-century tower houses in Scotland.

It has seen few changes since its construction in 1560, with the only works done to the roof and window glazing.

Conversation