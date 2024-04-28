First drive: Is the new CLE53 AMG Coupe still worthy of its performance-orientated background?

What is it?

The CLE53 AMG is a rival to the BMW M440i and Audi S5. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

The CLE53 AMG Coupe is the flagship model in the CLE line-up. It’s competing directly with German performance coupes such as the BMW M440i and Audi S5. Previous AMG models had a very visceral feeling to them with their raw exhaust tone, stiff ride and swollen wheel arches – and this new model, on the surface, continues that trend.

The CLE53 is the car which comes underneath the upcoming CLE63, but as we’ve come to expect from anything with an AMG badge, we’re sure that this cooker model has still been designed to offer a decent level of performance.

What’s new?

The CLE53 AMG has a new body, interior and powertrain. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

The CLE53 has a 3.0-litre engine and mild-hybrid technology and comes with a fully variable four-wheel-drive system, adaptive suspension, and a torque converter transmission alongside a ride height which is 58mm lower at the front and 75mm lower at the rear compared with the standard CLE.

The design with a more curvaceous, wider stance and more bulbous front end than the previous generation of C Class Coupe.

The interior is new, with fewer buttons and a large infotainment display where the driver can check out key information for the car. Driving modes, the satellite navigation system, heater and ventilation controls and Bluetooth are all used within the touchscreen.

What’s under the bonnet?

The CLE53 AMG comes with a 3.0-litre in-line six cylinder engine that produces 455bhp. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

Under that snarling bonnet is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 455bhp and can achieve a 0-60mph of 3.8 seconds. It gives out 560Nm of torque or when on overboost it boasts 600Nm – and has an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

While AMG may be best known for its snarling V8s, Mercedes’ commitment to a greener future means that the new CLE has a smaller turbocharged engine with mild-hybrid technology. The car cuts into electric mode when coasting at slower speeds, too.

What’s it like to drive?

Also got to take the CLE53 AMG Coupe out, too. pic.twitter.com/NFmvO7vmEJ — Cameron Richards (@CamRichards13) April 17, 2024

When you get behind the wheel, you know that the CLE53 means business. The optional body-hugging sports seats and fat flat-bottomed steering wheel give you an indication that it’s a car with sporting intent. Initially, you notice how quiet the new car is at slow speeds, with driving around town a breeze thanks to light steering and a sedate exhaust note.

Our test car had the AMG Dynamic Plus Package which included different driving modes such as Individual, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race.

Put it into Race mode and the CLE becomes a different animal as the throttle response sharpens up, the suspension gets noticeably firmer and the exhaust valve opens up. However, we found the best blend of excitement and comfort was in Sport+ mode as everything felt just right. The throttle had a good response, the ride wasn’t too firm and the power was there as and when you need it.

When pushed, the CLE53 corners flat and level and it changes direction very quickly, it’s just a shame that the steering still lacks communication between the driver and the front wheels. There is also a fake exhaust crackle which sounds cheap and the A pillars are quite thick which creates a big blind spot when pulling out of junctions.

How does it look?

The CLE53 has a more curvaceous design than the old C-Class Coupe. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

Coupes are all about looks, and the CLE is no exception. Compared to its competitors, the CLE looks the most complete with its flared wheel arches, quad exhausts, rear diffuser and bonnet scoops making the whole car look purposeful and fast even when it’s standing still.

With the optional Graphite grey Magno paint finish, ‘our’ test car stood out from all angles. But one part that looked particularly aggressive was the rear end while a wide and bulbous stance made the car look planted.

What’s it like inside?

Inside, there is a blend of Alcantara, leather and carbon fibre. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

AMG products have always had driver-focused interiors and the CLE53 is no different. It’s awash with leather and Alcantara, and our test car had carbon fibre dash inserts which made the cabin feel even more special.

The steering wheel is pleasantly finished but other than that, it’s typical CLE with soft-touch plastics, piano black trim and silver inserts scattered all over.

Hop into the rear and there is sufficient leg and headroom for a coupe, plus the boot space is generous at 420 litres of space – but lags behind its rivals with the M440i having 440 litres and the S5 with 465 litres.

What’s the spec like?

The Pro Performance Package is an extra cost of £7,500. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

Here in the UK, we are getting two versions of the CLE53 and that is the AMG Premium and AMG Night Edition Premium Plus.

Our test car – priced at and came in at £78,825 – was the equivalent of the Night Edition AMG Premium Plus and came with 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, Graphite grey Magno paint and an Alcantara and leather sports steering wheel.

The optional £7,500 Pro Performance Package gives you red brake calipers, electrically adjustable Alcantara and leather AMG performance seats and our test car also had the AMG Dynamic Plus Package with its various driving modes.

Verdict

The CLE53 AMG is a great performance coupe, it’s just a shame that the monotone exhaust note and numb steering spoils the fun. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

In a world of EVs, it’s a breath of fresh air to drive something as exciting as the CLE53 AMG Coupe.

Though the ride can be a touch too firm in Race Mode, in Comfort it brings the quiet, refined and sophisticated nature that we’d expect from an AMG.

The handling is still a little on the vague side and the exhaust noise isn’t as raw as some of the firm’s older V8s, but the power delivery is still smooth and it does have usable back seats and a decent-sized boot.

The CLE53 AMG Coupe is a great car for those seeking driving thrills, and though the somewhat monotone engine note and sluggish paddle shifts mean it is not quite as engaging as it could be, it’s still a great all-rounder.