Miles Welch-Hayes happy to focus on Dunfermline’s goals as parent club faces relegation from the Premiership

The defender netted his first goal for the Pars in the 1-0 win over Morton.

By Iain Collin
Miles Welch-Hayes in action for Dunfermline as Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton slides in to tackle.
Miles Welch-Hayes in action for Dunfermline against Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Miles Welch-Hayes is hoping to spur Dunfermline on to end-of-season success – after being left helpless in the face of the troubles at parent club Livingston.

The defender arrived on loan at East End Park last month following an injury to full-back Aaron Comrie.

After a substitute’s appearance in his first match against Partick Thistle, the 27-year-old has started every game since.

Miles Welch-Hayes jumps with his dreadlocks flailing as he heads in his first goal for Dunfermline to clinch a 1-0 win over Morton.
Miles Welch-Hayes (right) heads in his first goal for Dunfermline to clinch a 1-0 win over Morton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And he marked his seventh outing for the Pars with the winning goal in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Morton.

Following a frustrating start to the season with Livi, where he played just three times after his summertime move from Harrogate Town, the Englishman is relishing life in Fife.

“I’m very grateful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity,” he said. “I have not played much football this season, which is very frustrating.

“You can’t really show your ability when you are not playing.

“So I’m very grateful for the club for giving me this opportunity and just happy to find my feet.

Happy at DAFC

“When I came I needed to make sure that I was ready. I’ve just been working hard and staying ready for any opportunity.

“I feel that I’m finding my feet a bit now. I’ve still got a lot of things to work on, but I’ll keep my head down and keep trying to help the team.

“It is a very good team and I’m enjoying myself; I’m probably the happiest that I have been with football for a while now.

“I’m really enjoying my time at the club. The fans, all the staff, it seems like a big family club. Everyone is together so it’s nice to be here, I’m really enjoying my time.”

Dunfermline’s victory at Cappielow at the weekend lifted them into fifth in the Championship table and to within a point of Airdrie in the promotion play-off spot.

Miles Welch-Hayes has his eye on the ball in a game for Livingston against Hearts.
Miles Welch-Hayes has played just three times for Livingston since joining in the summer. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Those upward ambitions contrast with the tribulations being experienced by Livi, who are ten points adrift at the bottom of the top-flight with just eight games remaining.

“It is tough because I have some really close friends at Livingston,” he added. “I hope they do pick up some points.

“It’s going to be very tough, it’s been a tough season. But I’m here now and I just try to focus on what I can control.

“I haven’t played much there and I haven’t been given much opportunity, so I can’t really do anything to help.

“I’m not bitter or anything like that. I really do hope that they start picking up points.”

Pars focus

If Dunfermline manage to follow up their victories over Dundee United and Morton with another away to Arbroath on Saturday, they could move back into the top four for the first time this year.

The hope is they are building momentum at a crucial time in a rollercoaster campaign.

“I think we just need to focus on the next game and not get too ahead of ourselves,” said Welch-Hayes.

“The last couple of games we have been excellent. Even in the last four or five games we have been good.  We’ve been a good team and played good football.

“It is going well at the minute. So, we just need to focus on the next game and see what happens. Keep grinding it out, training well and hoping that we can pick up points.”

