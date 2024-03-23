Morton 0-1 Dunfermline: Star man, player ratings and match report as Pars go fifth in the Championship

Dunfermline leapfrogged Morton into fifth in the Championship with a hard-fought victory at Cappielow.

A second-half header from defender Miles Welch-Hayes earned all three points for the Pars with a determined display in Greenock.

Keeper Deniz Mehmet pulled off a superb late penalty save – his third in a row – to preserve the Fifers’ slim one-goal advantage.

And a resolute rearguard effort as time ticked away sealed rare back-to-back wins.

One enforced change

Following their stirring 3-1 victory over league leaders Dundee United, Dunfermline were forced into one change to their starting line-up.

Ben Summers picked up an early injury against the Tangerines last Friday and he had failed to recover from his back spasms.

However, that gave manager James McPake an opportunity to bring back Chris Kane into his starting line-up as he was paired up front with Alex Jakubiak.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker has missed the previous three matches due to a calf problem, but was deemed fit enough to return.

Also back amongst the replacements was Rhys Breen, who has shaken off a hamstring to make the squad for the first time since the Fife derby on January 2.

Pars up for it

The last time these teams met represented the nadir in Dunfermline’s season.

A 5-0 hammering at home from Morton was the seventh game in a nine-match winless run for the Pars.

McPake complained afterwards of his team being ‘bullied’ in a dire display at East End Park.

They looked intent on ensuring that did not happen again in the final meeting of the teams this season.

It was not pretty on a difficult pitch and with driving rain during the opening exchanges, but the Fifers gave as good as they got against their robust hosts.

Little between the teams

It was all half chances throughout a tight first-half.

A low cross from Jakubiak, who turned in his finest performance for Dunfermline against United, squirmed across goal and wide as Chris Kane was challenged six yards out.

Unfortunately for Morton, their early opportunities landed at the feet of defender Kirk Broadfoot, who was unable to find the target on a couple of occasions.

And there was then a huge scare for the home team in the 13th minute as a Mehmet kick-out skidded off the wet surface and over the head of opposite number Ryan Mullen.

But thankfully for the ‘Ton keeper the ball rolled wide of his right-hand upright.

Following a Ewan Otoo shot over the bar, the midfielder picked out Kane with a cross and the striker managed the first effort on target four minutes from the interval.

Dunfermline take command

There was more life about the game after the break, with Dunfermline getting an effort on target after just three minutes.

Kane’s flick into space was perfect for Kane Ritchie-Hosler, but the winger could not repeat his heroics of last Friday as his low shot was held by Mullen.

But the breakthrough did come for the Pars in the 55th minute from an unlikely source.

Kane took a quick corner shot to Ritchie-Hosler and the youngster’s cross picked out Welch-Hayes at the back post.

The on-loan Livingston defender still had plenty to do but looped in a brilliant header that Mullen could not claw away.

In the balance

In the 65th minute, the visitors came mightily close to a second that looked like it would have put the game to bed.

Josh Edwards flung in a superb corner from the right and Kane was unfortunate to see his glancing header crash back off the post.

Chris Hamilton then appeared odds on to score with the rebound by Mullen stuck out a strong left hand to deny the midfielder from close range.

Hamilton curled another effort just wide of the top corner seven minutes later on the break as Morton sought a way back into the match.

The hosts almost found the equaliser they wanted, but George Oakley could not convert from close range and then Michael Garrity’s shot was deflected wide.

Late drama

Morton pushed hard for a late leveller and had a gilt-edged opportunity to get it with seven minutes remaining.

Pars keeper Mehmet was bundled away from a dropping ball in a crowded six-yard box and somehow referee Steven McLean failed to give a foul.

Moments later, Otoo was guilty of tripping home substitute Jai Quitongo just inside the box.

But Mehmet used a huge sense of injustice to good effect as he turned Robbie Muirhead’s penalty onto the post and away to safety before the Fifers hung on to the full-time whistle.

Star Man: Chris Hamilton

The midfielder was unfortunate not to add a second goal for Dunfermline in the second-half.

But he was effective at both ends of the pitch throughout a hard-fought 90 minutes to lift the Pars to within a point of fourth place.

Time and time again, he was in the right place at the right time defensively to deny the hosts any real momentum.

Ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-1-2): Mehmet 7; Welch-Hayes 7 (Fisher 77), Benedictus 7, Fagan-Walcott 7; Ritchie-Hosler 6, Hamilton 7, Otoo 6, Edwards 6; Todd 6; Jakubiak 6 (McCann 86 3), Kane 7 (Holmes 77 3). Subs not used: Little, Chalmers, Breen, Moffat, Allan, O’Halloran. Booked: Welch-Hayes.

Referee: Steven McLean.

Attendance: 2,105.