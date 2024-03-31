5 Dundee talking points from big St Johnstone victory as Dee take top-six driving seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

5 Dundee talking points from big St Johnstone victory as Dee take top-six driving seat

Amadou Bakayoko's second-half winner earned Tony Docherty's side a key win in Perth.

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee earned their first win at McDiarmid Park in almost seven years thanks to Amadou Bakayoko’s 79th-minute winner.

The victory turned recent history at the home of their Tayside rivals on its head.

This, though, wasn’t a classic showing from Tony Docherty’s men.

This was something different.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action as the Dark Blues moved back into the top six.

Grinding it out

Dundee ground out the 2-1 victory in Perth.

Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron’s opener. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Across the entire 90 minutes, St Johnstone had the better of the game – Jon McCracken was certainly busier than Dimitar Mitov.

But, at this stage of the season, all that matters is the result and Dundee made sure the scoreline was in their favour.

In doing so they showed guts and a resilience that has been questioned at times this term.

You only have to look at the last visit to McDiarmid Park – Dundee played far better that day in September than they did on Saturday yet came away with just one point.

Bakayoko makes it 2-1. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Bakayoko makes it 2-1. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

There was no late equaliser being conceded this time – even if they got a little luck at the end.

On another day Ryan McGowan’s late goal could have counted.

However, it didn’t and Dundee march on, continuing their impressive reaction since that absolute hammering dished out by Celtic not so long ago.

But for a last-gasp Robbie Deas goal for Kilmarnock, it would have been three straight wins since the night to forget at Parkhead.

Star men

Lyall Cameron is growing into a serious Premiership footballer.

Rewind just 18 months and he wasn’t even a starter in the Championship for the Dark Blues.

Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron was in fine form. Image: Shutterstock

An incredible rise for the 21-year-old who now has 13 goals in just 54 league games for Dundee. That’s a very decent record for a young midfielder.

This goal surely tops the lot, though.

The net was empty but the ball was 46 yards away from it. A moment that required top technique, serious confidence and unerring accuracy.

Cameron pulled it off and, in doing so, followed up another goal for Scotland U/21s last week.

He’s got five for Dundee this season after eight in the Championship last term – could he still match that tally?

Amadou Bakayoko and Mo Sylla
Amadou Bakayoko and Mo Sylla were impressive for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Elsewhere, Amadou Bakayoko grabbed a goal and an assist while Mo Sylla was a brick wall in midfield.

Countless clearances, constantly sticking his head in where it hurts and proving extremely difficult to get the ball past.

Along with Luke McCowan, this midfield three has developed into the real strength of this team.

Amadou Bakayoko

Bakayoko has been the main man up top for Dundee throughout the season.

However, lately he’d seen Curtis Main getting the nod in the starting XI.

So with Main out injured, this was an opportunity Bakayoko needed to take.

Only one goal in 2024 and none in the last eight, the key part of a striker’s output had been missing.

Amadou Bakayoko with his signature celebration.
Bakayoko with his signature celebration. Image: SNS

This strike therefore will give the Sierra Leone international a massive boost.

It was a proper striker’s goal. On the move and fully aware of where the danger area was, Bakayoko was much sharper to McCowan’s centre than any of the defenders.

With Main out for the next couple of games and competition coming from Michael Mellon, Scott Tiffoney and Zach Robinson it couldn’t have been better timed for Bakayoko.

Tim Keyes

The victory couldn’t have been better timed for Tim Keyes either.

Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

The chairman no doubt enjoyed seeing his side victorious as they chase down one of the best finishes in his tenure.

It certainly won’t have been bad for manager Tony Docherty to show just what he’s doing with the budget he’s been given by the club’s American owners.

At a time when plans are being put in place for next season, impressing the boss can’t hurt.

Top six

Dundee are now 12 points clear of the relegation spots after moving onto 39 points, taking away any vague lingering doubts of getting dragged into trouble.

Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

The most points any side finishing in the relegation play-off has ever managed is 36.

The focus is now all on winning the race for the top six. With this victory, the Dark Blues are back in the driving seat in that race.

Hibs have been the favourites of late but they have only two games left before the split and have fallen behind the Dee.

So two wins from three will now see the Dark Blues take a first top-half Premiership finish since 2015.

The prize is in sight.

Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko prods home Dundee's winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Owen Dodgson.
Dundee United fans (left) and their Raith counterparts (right) will both be in full voice at Tannadice.
Tony Docherty
7
British Transport Police will be patrolling stations including Dundee. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson
5
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Craig Levein queries VAR's intervention in St Johnstone's loss to Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Conversation