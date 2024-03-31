PICTURES: Egg-cellent Easter fun at Glamis Castle

Visitors to Glamis Castle this weekend enjoyed partaking in the age-old tradition of an Easter egg hunt.

Amidst the castle’s majestic gardens and winding pathways, children eagerly embarked on a quest to spot wooden Easter eggs hidden throughout the estate.

Successful ‘egg hunters’ were rewarded with a treat from the pavilion shop.

The event, free to anyone visiting the castle, is an egg-citing Easter Egg hunt continuing into Monday, April 1st.

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the fun.