PICTURES: Egg-cellent Easter fun at Glamis Castle

Visitors to Glamis Castle this weekend enjoyed an Easter egg hunt

Egg-citing Easter Egg hunt at the castle, open to all visitors! The festivities extend into Monday, April 1st, offering fun for everyone at no cost. Image: Paul Reid
Egg-citing Easter Egg hunt at the castle, open to all visitors! The festivities extend into Monday, April 1st, offering fun for everyone at no cost. Image: Paul Reid
By Gemma Bibby & Katherine Ferries

Visitors to Glamis Castle this weekend enjoyed partaking in the age-old tradition of an Easter egg hunt.

Amidst the castle’s majestic gardens and winding pathways, children eagerly embarked on a quest to spot wooden Easter eggs hidden throughout the estate.

Successful ‘egg hunters’ were rewarded with a treat from the pavilion shop.

The event, free to anyone visiting the castle, is an egg-citing Easter Egg hunt continuing into Monday, April 1st.

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the fun.

Julia Cochrane,6 and Lottie Yarr,5 with a discovered Easter Egg to add to their list. Image: Paul Reid
Easter Egg hunt at Glamis Castle. Image: Paul Reid
Children delighted to have found an Easter Egg at Glamis Castle. Left to right is Angelita Constantin, Isabella Illies, Eva Leon and Jude Minnett. Image: Paul Reid
Sholto,4 and Darcie,2 with another Eater egg found hidden behind the three witches. Image: Paul Reid
Three year old Evie Yarr having a little rest in the walled garden before heading off to find her next egg. Image: Paul Reid
Lyall Cochrane, Lotti Yarr, Julia Cochrane and Evie Yarr enjoy the Easter Egg hunt at Glamis Castle. Image: Paul Reid
Egg-citing Easter Egg hunt amidst the majestic castle grounds.  Image: Paul Reid
Children in a hurry to discover their eggs with the Glamis castle in the background. Image: Paul Reid
Lotti Yarr, 5 hugs the big easter egg. Image: Paul Reid
The bunny keeps watch over a basket of candy waiting for the children at Glamis Castle! Image: Paul Reid

 

Conversation