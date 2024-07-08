Lewis Stevenson relishing fresh start with Raith Rovers as he leaves behind pressures of Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Lewis Stevenson relishing fresh start with Raith Rovers as he leaves behind pressures of Hibs

The Easter Road legend joined his hometown team this summer after 19 years in the capital.

Lewis Stevenson warms up before Raith Rovers' win over Inverness Caley Thistle.
Lewis Stevenson warms up before Raith Rovers' win over Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Stevenson insists he can play with a freedom with Raith Rovers after no longer being burdened by the pressures of playing for Hibs.

The defender departed Easter Road this summer after 19 years and 600 appearances in green and white.

Fourth in the capital club’s appearance rankings, Stevenson is the only player in Hibs’ history to win both the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.

However, he also experienced some bitter lows. And, as the constant link between one new regime to the next, has confessed that expectation weighed heavily at times.

Lewis Stevenson battles for possession during Raith Rovers' 1-0 win against Inverness Caley Thistle.
Lewis Stevenson (left) battles for possession during Raith Rovers’ 1-0 win against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

The 36-year-old has swapped that for life with his hometown team, which for some might bring its own stresses.

But Stevenson is hoping to play with the shackles off as he tries to help inspire Rovers to success in the coming season.

“It’s been good, I’ve honestly really enjoyed it,” said the left-back as Ian Murray’s side continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 friendly win over Inverness Caley Thistle.

“It’s mad as it feels I’ve been here for so long and it feels like I’ve known the boys for longer than I have.

“It obviously helps me being close to home and familiar surroundings. But, honestly, the first day I was proper nervous driving in.

‘It’s more of a freedom’

“I had known a few of the boys from playing against them and playing with a few as well. So, that did make it easier; I’m really enjoying it.”

Asked if he felt any greater responsibility joining his boyhood club, he added: “It’s probably the opposite, it’s more of a freedom.

“At Hibs, it was an overwhelming feeling as I’d been there that long and sometimes it felt like I would take on all the pressure.

“But I almost feel free again. I’m really enjoying it and hopefully that continues as the season goes on.

“It’s a fresh start. I’m obviously at the end of my career and I’m at that stage where I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible.

Paul Hanlon knocks in Raith Rovers' winning goal from close range.
Paul Hanlon (centre) knocks in Raith Rovers’ winning goal from close range. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I know players move around from team to team and it does feel like a different experience.

“You feel like a different type of footballer coming to a different team and almost trying to reinvent yourself at 36.

“I’m really enjoy it, the boys have been amazing. Hopefully there are little things I can help them with and things I can learn off them as well. It seems to be a good fit so far.”

What is also helping Stevenson settle in at Raith is having his close pal and former Hibs team-mate Paul Hanlon – literally – by his side.

‘It does make it a bit easier’

The pair lined up on the left of the defence against Inverness and Hanlon eventually earned Rovers a victory when he nudged the ball over the line from close range in the 86th minute.

“With Paul here as well it does make it a kind of seamless transition,” added Stevenson. “We’re both really enjoying it, there’s a good buzz around the place.

“Of 600-odd games, he’s probably been [playing] inside me for 500 of them, so it does make it a bit easier. Hopefully he helps me and I can help him.

“He’s really enjoying it as well. He got his goal, although he was down as a trialist, so I told him it doesn’t count as it’s not under his name!”

More from Football

Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict…
Kristijan Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United's St Andrews University training base
Kristijan Trapanovski: Macedonian football expert gives inside track on Dundee United's capture of 'best…
St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
Sam McClelland feels things are different at St Johnstone this time around
Ewan Otoo made his first appearance for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. since injuring his knee in April.
Chris Kane seeking fitness boost in Dundee friendly as Dunfermline welcome return of Ewan…
Dundee fans 'do the Poznan' as they see their favourites take on Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
10 best fan pictures as Dundee supporters cheer on Dark Blues in Poland
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb to jet over from America and complete St Johnstone takeover NEXT WEEK
Andre Raymond in action against the USA.
St Johnstone set to sign Trinidad and Tobago left-back Andre Raymond as Craig Levein…
Kyle Cameron made his first appearance for St Johnstone alongside Sam McClelland.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side beat Arbroath 1-0, Kyle Cameron gets…
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty reveals 3 desires realised in Lech Poznan clash as he hails…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shouts out orders.
Ian Murray hails duo and gives injury update after Raith Rovers' win against Inverness…