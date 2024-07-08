Lewis Stevenson relishing fresh start with Raith Rovers as he leaves behind pressures of Hibs

Lewis Stevenson insists he can play with a freedom with Raith Rovers after no longer being burdened by the pressures of playing for Hibs.

The defender departed Easter Road this summer after 19 years and 600 appearances in green and white.

Fourth in the capital club’s appearance rankings, Stevenson is the only player in Hibs’ history to win both the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.

However, he also experienced some bitter lows. And, as the constant link between one new regime to the next, has confessed that expectation weighed heavily at times.

The 36-year-old has swapped that for life with his hometown team, which for some might bring its own stresses.

But Stevenson is hoping to play with the shackles off as he tries to help inspire Rovers to success in the coming season.

“It’s been good, I’ve honestly really enjoyed it,” said the left-back as Ian Murray’s side continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 friendly win over Inverness Caley Thistle.

“It’s mad as it feels I’ve been here for so long and it feels like I’ve known the boys for longer than I have.

“It obviously helps me being close to home and familiar surroundings. But, honestly, the first day I was proper nervous driving in.

‘It’s more of a freedom’

“I had known a few of the boys from playing against them and playing with a few as well. So, that did make it easier; I’m really enjoying it.”

Asked if he felt any greater responsibility joining his boyhood club, he added: “It’s probably the opposite, it’s more of a freedom.

“At Hibs, it was an overwhelming feeling as I’d been there that long and sometimes it felt like I would take on all the pressure.

“But I almost feel free again. I’m really enjoying it and hopefully that continues as the season goes on.

“It’s a fresh start. I’m obviously at the end of my career and I’m at that stage where I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible.

“I know players move around from team to team and it does feel like a different experience.

“You feel like a different type of footballer coming to a different team and almost trying to reinvent yourself at 36.

“I’m really enjoy it, the boys have been amazing. Hopefully there are little things I can help them with and things I can learn off them as well. It seems to be a good fit so far.”

What is also helping Stevenson settle in at Raith is having his close pal and former Hibs team-mate Paul Hanlon – literally – by his side.

‘It does make it a bit easier’

The pair lined up on the left of the defence against Inverness and Hanlon eventually earned Rovers a victory when he nudged the ball over the line from close range in the 86th minute.

“With Paul here as well it does make it a kind of seamless transition,” added Stevenson. “We’re both really enjoying it, there’s a good buzz around the place.

“Of 600-odd games, he’s probably been [playing] inside me for 500 of them, so it does make it a bit easier. Hopefully he helps me and I can help him.

“He’s really enjoying it as well. He got his goal, although he was down as a trialist, so I told him it doesn’t count as it’s not under his name!”