Raith Rovers: 3 talking points as new signings make Stark’s Park bow in Inverness Caley Thistle friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers: 3 talking points as new signings make Stark’s Park bow in Inverness Caley Thistle friendly

The Kirkcaldy club finished their public outings with a victory ahead of the Premier Sports Cup kick-off.

By Iain Collin
Paul Hanlon in action for Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon (left) in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers warmed up for the new season with a narrow victory against Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Stark’s Park side ratcheted up their preparations following friendlies against East Fife and Montrose.

But they could not find a way past their League One-bound visitors from the Highlands until the 86th minute when summer signing Paul Hanlon knocked in from point-blank range.

Sam Stanton saw a fierce drive slip over and Dylan Easton struck the post in the second-half.

And, with 11 minutes remaining, referee Kevin Clancy intervened to deny Aidan Connolly the opener following a goalmouth scramble.

Paul Hanlon in action for Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon earned Raith Rovers victory with a late winner. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Team news and tactics

As their final public friendly before the Premier Sports Cup kick-off next weekend, there was no surprise to see manager Ian Murray go with a strong starting XI.

Four summer signings were in place for kick-off in a selection that could very well be mirrored next Saturday in the cup away to Stirling Albion.

Kieran Freeman, formerly of Dundee United, slotted in at right-back and was joined by ex-Hibernian duo Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

Lewis Stevenson battles for possession for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Stevenson (left) battles for possession for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

The fourth ‘fresh face’ was Shaun Byrne, playing as a fully-fledged Raith player after turning last season’s loan from Dundee into a permanent move.

As ever with Raith, the formation was fluid in front of a back four but looked to slot into a 4-2-3-1 with skipper Scott Brown and Byrne the deepest lying of the midfielders.

Josh Mullin, Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton then supported Jack Hamilton at the apex of the attack.

Capital connection

After two warm-up games on the road, this was the first opportunity for the Raith fans to cast their eye over the new recruits.

Hanlon and Stevenson bring a wealth of experience with them across the Forth from Hibs, having played almost 1,200 first-team games between them.

Both left-footed, they also add to balance to a rearguard that was breached too often last term.

Rovers’ 42 goals against in the Championship was almost double that of champions Dundee United, who only conceded 23 times.

Lewis Stevenson warms up for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Stevenson has teamed up again with former Hibs team-mate Paul Hanlon at Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Composed on the ball, Hanlon also adds aerial presence to a defence that was susceptible to balls into their own box in 2023/24.

The 34-year-old also proved himself a danger in the opposition box on a couple of occasions, and should probably have scored with a header six minutes after the break before getting his goal late on.

To his left, even at 36 years old, the evergreen Stevenson was a bundle of energy getting up and down the wing as he made his first home appearance in the colours of his hometown team.

New in blue

On the opposite flank, Freeman was ever willing to burst forward from his right-back berth.

Full-back is an important position in Raith’s formation and the 24-year-old gave plenty of indications he can slot in seamlessly where James Brown and Ross Millen trod last season.

He could have marked his home debut with a goal but blazed wildly over midway through the second-half.

Rovers have announced a closed-door meeting with Annan Athletic on Tuesday to help boost fitness.

Kieran Freeman plays a pass for Raith Rovers.
Kieran Freeman (left) was heavily involved for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

It meant there was less of a need to give game-time to those who did not start against Inverness.

But Lewis Gibson and Kai Montagu entered the fray with 19 minutes remaining and instantly caught the eye.

Montagu went hunting for touches of the ball as soon as he came on in the number ten role and was denied a goal by a smart save from Inverness’ on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman.

Gibson hugged the left touchline like an old-fashioned winger and one fantastic set-piece delivery deserved better than no touches on its way through.

Teams

Raith (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Freeman, Murray, Hanlon, Stevenson (Hannah 86); Brown, Byrne (Matthews 57); Mullin (Connolly 71), Stanton (Montagu 71), Easton (Gibson 71); Hamilton (Smith 57). Subs not used: McNeil, Fordyce, Trialist.

Referee: Kevin Clancy.

More from Football

Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty reveals three desires realised in Lech Poznan clash as he hails…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shouts out orders.
Ian Murray hails duo and gives injury update after Raith Rovers' win against Inverness…
A focused Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United signings are raising bar as Tangerines end training camp…
Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Lech Poznan clash - how did new signings and…
2
Dundee v Banik Ostrava
Lech Poznan v Dundee: How to watch the action live for FREE
Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'I'd play anywhere for Dundee' as he bids for first-team…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray sits in the Stark's Park director's box.
Ian Murray reveals the 2 summer signings Raith Rovers believe could earn future transfer…
Kyle Cameron won a play-off final with Notts County.
Who is St Johnstone signing Kyle Cameron? From Newcastle to Notts County and '3…
New St Johnstone defender, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone confirm signing of Kyle Cameron as Notts County defender declares: 'I am…
Aaron Comrie in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Cove Rangers.
Aaron Comrie backs Dunfermline to 'compete with anyone' and picks out key player for…