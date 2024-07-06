Body found in search for missing Perth man

A body has been found in the search for a missing Perth man.

Barry McBride, 46, was last seen in Dundee city centre at around 3.30pm on Thursday, July 4.

It is thought he may have boarded a train at Dundee station, however it was unknown where he intended to travel to.

Police have now confirmed a body was recovered from Kinnoull Hill, near Perth, on Saturday morning.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

Family of missing man informed

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “The body of a man was recovered from Kinnoull Hill near Perth during the morning of Saturday.

“He has yet to be formally identified but the family of Barry McBride, 46, who had been reported missing in the area has been informed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”