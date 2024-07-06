Ian Murray hails duo and gives injury update after Raith Rovers’ win against Inverness Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray hails duo and gives injury update after Raith Rovers’ win against Inverness Caley Thistle

The Stark's Park side warmed up for the new season with a 1-0 victory against the Highlanders.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shouts out orders.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray has hailed two summer signings for driving new standards at Raith Rovers as they warmed up for the new season with a friendly win against Inverness Caley Thistle.

Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson have both arrived at the club this summer following lengthy careers at Hibernian.

Hanlon marked his home debut with the winning goal against Inverness four minutes from time as the Kirkcaldy men concluded their public preparations for the Premier Sports kick-off next weekend.

They have a closed-door game against Annan Athletic on Tuesday but this was an opportunity for the fans to see the fresh faces in action.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is joined on the bench by assistant Colin Cameron and head of performance analysis Bill Orr.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (right) shelters from the rain during the friendly against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

And Murray believes there are already plenty of positives from the capture of Hanlon and Stevenson, who arrive with the experience of nearly 1,200 first-team games with Hibs.

“Paul will score goals for us,” said Murray after the 1-0 victory over Inverness. “He’s impressive in the box, he’s a big guy.

“I know they’re not competitive Championship games but we’ve seen it now in the three games we’ve played.

“He’s so calm and reassuring on the ball. So far so good for him, and Lewis Stevenson and Callum Fordyce as well.

“Paul and Lewis have had a big influence, in terms of communication, standards and the demands of what they’re used to.

Demands

“That’s what they’re trying to bring to Raith Rovers, and they will.

“Then you have the playing side of it, which comes with demands.

“They pass the ball just that wee bit sharper than what we’re used to. So, we have to be in position a wee bit quicker.

“They’re technically good players, so they take less time to get the ball down and they see things a little bit quicker than others, which is normal.

“Over the next few weeks and months this season, the players will get used to that and they’ll be in positions to do it even quicker.”

Paul Hanlon in action for Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon poked in the winner for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

After outings against East Fife and Montrose, this was an opportunity to improve fitness before the trip to Stirling Albion next weekend.

Hanlon, Kevin Dabrowski, Kieran Freeman, Euan Murray and Scott Brown all lasted the 90 minutes.

However, Shaun Byrne had to be substituted early in the second-half with an ankle injury.

Murray added: “I’m really, really happy. It was another clean sheet for us and more fitness towards the start of the season.

Shaun Byrne injury

“Especially with the new players, we tried to get as many of them on the pitch as we could, to get used to a game day for us.

“We got a lot of minutes in the lads. Obviously, Shaun picked up a wee knock, which isn’t ideal but these things happen in pre-season games.

“He rolled his ankle. It’s nothing major, just a sore one.

“Probably ideally we would have given Shaun 90 minutes today. But it gave Ross Matthews an opportunity because I wanted to get him in midfield as well.”

