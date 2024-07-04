Ross Matthews hoping for contrasting fitness fortunes as he details holiday contract agreement with Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Matthews hoping for contrasting fitness fortunes as he details holiday contract agreement with Raith Rovers

The Stark's Park midfielder is in his testimonial year with the club.

Ross Matthews celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.
By Iain Collin

Ross Matthews is confident he can hit the ground running with Raith Rovers in the new season – in stark contrast to 12 months ago.

The midfielder has been granted a testimonial year as he goes into his 12th campaign with his only senior club.

Having penned a new 12-month deal, the 28-year-old is relishing the build-up to a a big year – for the club and for him, personally.

This time last summer, however, Matthews was in a different frame of mind.

Raith Rovers duo Ross Matthews and Liam Dick in training.
Ross Matthews (right) has returned in determined mood for pre-season with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

After being plagued by a foot problem and undergoing two operations, he returned for pre-season full of hope – only to sustain an ankle injury.

That kept him out of action until January, meaning he had not played competitively for 14 months.

“I had the back end of last season, about six months, where I was constantly improving fitness-wise,” said Matthews, who sat out Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly win over Montrose.

“So, I was in a good position. And having a small rest over the summer definitely helped as well.

“I’ve been feeling really good since I came back.

Get ready

“The aim is to get a good pre-season under my belt. Obviously, I never managed to do that last year.

“So, hopefully I can keep myself as fit as I can and get ready for the start of the season.

“Injury-wise, I’m feeling really good. There’s a new physio (Gregor Pirie) in at Raith and he’s been really helpful since he’s come in.

“I’ve picked up where I left off last season, which is good.”

When Matthews was granted a testimonial earlier in the year, there was still the possibility he would no longer be a Raith player when his celebrations came around.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews receives treatment on the pitch.
Ross Matthews was plagued by injury until his return for Raith Rovers in January. Image: SNS.

Out of contract at the end of last season, discussions were put on hold amidst the title challenge and play-off push.

And he admits there was still uncertainty when he left for a family holiday to Corfu, where the finishing touches to his new deal were made in interesting fashion.

“I always wanted to stay at Raith,” he added to Courier Sport. “That was always my aim, especially since it’s my testimonial year.

“The goal last season was to earn a new contract.

Delighted

“I had to get myself fit first of all. And I had the second half of the season injury-free, which was really good considering the period before that.

“I was delighted to sign. But I had to resolve things while I was on holiday, which made it slightly less relaxing!

“I had to go to a local hotel to sort out the contract.

“It was sent through on email, but I then had to email that to the hotel for them to print it out for me.

Ross Matthews scores for Raith Rovers in their play-off triumph over Partick Thistle.
Ross Matthews scores for Raith Rovers in their play-off triumph over Partick Thistle at the end of last season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“Then I had to sign it, scan it and send it back.

“I wasn’t even staying at that hotel, I was staying at another one with my family. I had to pay for a printer at a hotel round the corner – that was a first!

“Once that got done, I enjoyed the rest of my holiday.

“The club knew I wanted to sign and I didn’t really have thoughts of going anywhere else, so I was delighted when the offer came through.”

