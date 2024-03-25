Ian Murray makes Ross Matthews admission as he hails impact of midfielder’s Raith Rovers return

Ian Murray has saluted the key part played by fit-again Ross Matthews in Raith Rovers’ recent title push – after admitting there had been major question marks over the midfielder’s future.

Matthews has been brought back in from the cold to start the last four games for the Stark’s Park side as they have closed the gap on Dundee United at the top of the table.

Until then, he had managed just six outings as a replacement this season due to ongoing injury issues that kept him out until the Fife derby on January 2.

Those substitute’s appearances amounted to just 65 minutes of action in more than 15 months because of an ankle ligament problem and a foot issue dating back to 2021.

But Murray has been thrilled with Matthews’ performances as a starter, with the 28-year-old displaying his versatility with a right-back role in the goalless draw in the last game against Queen’s Park.

That marked three 90-minute displays in the space of a week following the wins over Dunfermline and Partick Thistle.

“Ross has been brilliant, I have to say,” said Murray. “I’m not surprised by that, but I’m really happy about it.

“There was a time with Ross where we weren’t sure where he was going with this [injury].

Matthews has repaid Raith’s faith

“To get back is one thing, to get on the pitch is another – and now to be starting games for us, and deservedly, is great.

“I think we’ve shown a lot of faith in him but he’s repaid us over the last few weeks.”

Murray added: “I think he was probably a wee bit surprised to start up at Arbroath, but I thought he did really well there.

“And after that he played in a derby and away at Partick Thistle.

“You’re not going to get many harder Championship games than those three to start in.

“It’s brilliant. I’m delighted for him, he deserves all the plaudits he’s been getting as well.

“He’s shown everybody he’s not lost what he had as a player.

“And the biggest bonus is he has proven he can play three in a row in the space of a week. At one point we really, really didn’t think would be on the cards.

“Ross has been brilliant.

“The most important thing is he’s training, and training regularly. And he’s not doing anything different from the rest of the players.”

Shoot-out with Dundee United

With on-loan St Johnstone full-back James Brown expected back from a groin problem for Saturday’s mouthwatering trip to face Dundee United, Matthews will provide Murray with another option in central midfield.

Following the Tangerines’ draw with Inverness Caley Thistle at the weekend, Raith now know they can go top if they repeat their win on Tayside from December.

But Murray is adamant the destination of the title is not riding on the outcome of Saturday’s crunch clash.

He added: “We’ve got seven games to go. It’s a shoot-out now between ourselves and Dundee United.

“If we go up there and win then nothing really changes, nothing’s decided.

“If we go up there and don’t win then, again, there’s a lot of football still to go.

“There’s a lot of tough, tough games to come for both teams, home and away.

“We’ve still got to go to places like Cappielow, and so do Dundee United, and we’ve got to go to Tannadice.

“But we’re very, very capable of winning these games.”