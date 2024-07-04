Best pictures as dogs join owners at polling stations in Tayside and Fife

Dogs have joined their owners at polling stations across Tayside and Fife.

Voting opened at 7am across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife as locals voted for who they want to represent them at Westminster.

In what has now become an election day tradition, many locals were joined by their pets as they visited polling stations – and our photographers Mhairi Edwards and Kenny Smith were out and about to catch some of them.

