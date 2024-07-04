Best pictures as dogs join owners at polling stations in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as dogs join owners at polling stations in Tayside and Fife

Pets got in on the action as locals went to vote in the general election on Thursday.

Sue Forrester's Doggy Daycare guys today getting ready to vote in Balmullo. Image: Eilidh Ferguson
Sue Forrester's Doggy Daycare guys today getting ready to vote in Balmullo. Image: Eilidh Ferguson
By Ellidh Aitken & Gemma Bibby

Dogs have joined their owners at polling stations across Tayside and Fife.

Voting opened at 7am across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife as locals voted for who they want to represent them at Westminster.

In what has now become an election day tradition, many locals were joined by their pets as they visited polling stations – and our photographers Mhairi Edwards and Kenny Smith were out and about to catch some of them.

If you have a great picture of your dog outside a polling station, email livenews@thecourier.co.uk.

You can keep up to date with the results as they arrive overnight with The Courier’s election tracker.

Whippet Benji and Greyhound Joey with owner Charlotte Altass as they wait for dad to vote. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Laura Young’s dog at a polling station in Dundee. Image: Laura Young/X
Sue Forrester’s Doggy Daycare guys today getting ready to vote in Balmullo. Boris (Alba), Bracken (Labour), Emer the Greyhound (Lib Dems), Labrador Brodie rocking the SNPs, Wee Tara – new party Tartan Army Party, Floydie for the Greens and Inca for Conservatives! Image: Eilidh Ferguson
Alan Lewis (L) and Frank Smith are left holding the dogs Leia and Kovy as their owner votes at Methven Polling station earlier today. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Forthill Primary School polling station is a hive of activity this morning with Dalmatians accompanying their voter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Springer Spaniels, Fergus and Charlie wait patiently on their owner returning from voting at the Tabernacle Hall in Keltybridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Monty Cockerpoo at the Polling Station in Monifieth. He was not happy there was not a Biscuit Party on the voting paper. Image: Valerie Guilford
This handsome dog is clearly not a Conservative voter. Image: Steve Paterson

More from Dundee

Police at Whitfield Avenue in March 2022. Image: DCT Media
'I think he's dead': Dundee murder accused in tears as jury hears 999 call
West Yorkshire Police is leading the investigation. Image: Shutterstock
Four men arrested in Dundee as part of West Yorkshire Police drugs probe
Police issued with SelectaDNA spray to catch off-road bikers
Dundee police use 'DNA tagging spray' in latest bid to tackle off-road bikers
Liam Smith
Man spared jail after bloody knife fight with brother in Dundee street
Graeme Hutcheson died as a result of a stab wound to his chest, the trial has heard.
Dundee murder trial told man's blood-smeared body found in bedroom
The rubbish on Daniel Street in Dundee.
Dundee City Council 're-prioritising' bin collections as staff shortages hit
8
Chris Law and Stewart Hosie in 2019 after being elected to Dundee West and Dundee East constituencies. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Does anyone know Dundee duo Chris Law and Stewart Hosie’s opinion on…
23
Graham Wark, former head of leisure and sport services at Leisure and Culture Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: 'Aggressive' Dundee leisure chief who made boss cry loses tribunal case as judge…
Firaz Ahmed at Bun & Slice on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Empty Dundee takeaway transformed into burger and pizza bar
4
David McGregor is led from court.
Man who assaulted partner in Kinross on day of her mum's funeral is jailed

Conversation