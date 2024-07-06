EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty reveals three desires realised in Lech Poznan clash as he hails Dundee fans in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty reveals three desires realised in Lech Poznan clash as he hails Dundee fans in Poland

The Dark Blues came from behind to draw with the Polish Ekstraklasa outfit.

Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty in Poland with his Dundee team. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Tony Docherty wanted three things from his Dundee side as they faced eight-time Polish champions Lech Poznan.

The Dark Blues fought back after a tough first half to claim a 1-1 draw at the Railwaymen’s state-of-the-art academy stadium.

Poznan dangerman Mikael Ishak opened the scoring in a dominant first-half display before Dundee took control of the second period and equalised through new signing Seb Palmer-Houlden’s first goal for the club.

The draw finished off their pre-season training camp in Poland after beating Banik Ostrava 3-0 on Wednesday.

Dundee skipper Luke McCowan takes the game to Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
Dundee's Lyall Cameron takes the game to Lech Poznan. Image: David Young

“I’m absolutely delighted, it was a brilliant team performance,” Docherty told Courier Sport in Poland.

“It’s been an excellent trip, I was waxing lyrical about our game against Banik Ostrava but I’m even more pleased with this one.

“We were playing against a real top-level opponent there who were in the quarter-final of a European trophy a couple of years ago.

“The pedigree of the club you could see with the venue and this was their academy. It’s a proper high standard club and we went toe-to-toe with them.

Luke Graham was a second-half sub for Dundee. Image: David Young
Luke Graham was a second-half sub for Dundee. Image: David Young

“You look at their team sheet and they have £6 million, £8 million pound players in there.

“There was a competitiveness in terms of the intensity and their quality as well.

“Everything I wanted to get out of the trip I’ve got, and more.”

Three things

He added: “Three things I wanted the team to show today was them to be competitive, to show an intensity and to demonstrate quality.

“I think they did all three things.

“We saw on Wednesday a quality opponent unravel a wee bit because we are a difficult opponent, we are hard to play against.

“It was screaming out from the players that they didn’t want to lose that game. We want to win games but to make sure we don’t lose that game is testament to the players.”

‘Worked his tail off’

Palmer-Houlden joined the club on a season-long loan from Bristol City last month.

And has shown his running ability in his early friendly outings. This time he showed his finishing ability with a fierce low effort that found the corner from 25 yards.

Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young

“Seb was brilliant, he worked his tail off. Everybody did,” Docherty said.

“Seb has shown that in training so we know he has that in him and I’m delighted for him to take his opportunity.

“He is among a strong, strong team performance there with everyone putting in every ounce of effort they had.”

‘Players buzz off that’

Dundee were followed to the small town of Wronki, 60km north west of the city of Poznan, by a boisterous group of fans.

A healthy home support turned up as well to cheer their side on with a good atmosphere at the Stadion Akademii.

Dundee fans in the Polish sun at Lech Poznan's Stadion Akademii. Image: David Young
Dundee fans in the Polish sun at Lech Poznan's Stadion Akademii. Image: David Young

“Again the punters are fantastic. I think they had a new song today ‘let’s all do the Poznan!’” Docherty added.

“I’m so pleased for them and we saw at the end of the match when the players go across you can see the relationship between them.

“That’s really important and, trust me, the players buzz off that.

“I’d like to thank the fans for spending their money and coming across because it is hugely appreciated by myself, the staff and the players.”

Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
Conversation