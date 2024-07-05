Ian Murray reveals the 2 summer signings Raith Rovers believe could earn future transfer cash

Ian Murray has confessed Raith Rovers had one eye on future transfer fees when making two summer signings.

Kai Montagu, 17, was recruited from Lowland League champions East Kilbride and was followed by Lewis Morgan, 18, from Queen of the South.

The arrival of the teenage pair marks a change in strategy for the Stark’s Park side, who have also signed four 30-somethings during the close-season.

Whilst Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Shaun Byrne add experience to Raith, Montagu and Gibson bring potential.

And Murray admits they could earn Rovers money in the coming years if they can fulfil their promise.

“Kai is just 17, so is really young,” he explained to Courier Sport. “But he is very technical and really, really quick.

“We watched him quite a few times at East Kilbride.

“Aaron Arnott was on loan there and that’s how we found him. We went to watch Aaron and saw another player, and that’s what happens.

“I’m really glad to get him in and give him an opportunity.

Add value to the club

“And Lewis as well. I remember Lewis playing in the Championship and always thought he was good.

“We looked at the number of games he’s played for such a young age and the tenacity he brings.”

Murray added: “We wanted to add a few who we think could add value to the club.

“Our aim is to make them better and hopefully someone at some point takes notice of them.

“But, if they don’t, then we try to just make them really, really good players for Raith Rovers.

“So far, working with the pair of them, they have really, really good quality.”

Both players have been involved in the pre-season friendlies against East Fife and Montrose, and are expected to play against Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday.

But Murray has hinted that Montagu could be loaned out for greater first-team experience, with a decision to be reached in the coming weeks.

Fantastic potential

“It’ll take Kai a bit of time,” he added. “He’s just come out of school, really.

“And he’s coming into an environment with guys like Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Euan Murray; top guys who have played hundreds of games.

“We can’t expect too much too soon.

“But he’s certainly got fantastic potential. He’s got good attitude but is really quiet, so we’ll try to bring him out of his shell a wee bit.

“We’ll see how he goes in the next few weeks, in terms of what we think is best for him.

“But he’s certainly a really good young player.”