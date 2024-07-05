Ian Murray reveals the 2 summer signings Raith Rovers believe could earn future transfer cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray reveals the 2 summer signings Raith Rovers believe could earn future transfer cash

The Stark's Park boss has hailed the duo's potential.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray sits in the Stark's Park director's box.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Ian Murray has confessed Raith Rovers had one eye on future transfer fees when making two summer signings.

Kai Montagu, 17, was recruited from Lowland League champions East Kilbride and was followed by Lewis Morgan, 18, from Queen of the South.

The arrival of the teenage pair marks a change in strategy for the Stark’s Park side, who have also signed four 30-somethings during the close-season.

Whilst Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Shaun Byrne add experience to Raith, Montagu and Gibson bring potential.

New signing Kai Montagu holds up a Raith Rovers scarf at Stark's Park.
Kai Montagu penned a two-year deal with Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

And Murray admits they could earn Rovers money in the coming years if they can fulfil their promise.

“Kai is just 17, so is really young,” he explained to Courier Sport. “But he is very technical and really, really quick.

“We watched him quite a few times at East Kilbride.

“Aaron Arnott was on loan there and that’s how we found him. We went to watch Aaron and saw another player, and that’s what happens.

“I’m really glad to get him in and give him an opportunity.

Add value to the club

“And Lewis as well. I remember Lewis playing in the Championship and always thought he was good.

“We looked at the number of games he’s played for such a young age and the tenacity he brings.”

Murray added: “We wanted to add a few who we think could add value to the club.

“Our aim is to make them better and hopefully someone at some point takes notice of them.

“But, if they don’t, then we try to just make them really, really good players for Raith Rovers.

Lewis Gibson holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Lewis Gibson joined Raith Rovers after catching the eye at Queen of the South. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

“So far, working with the pair of them, they have really, really good quality.”

Both players have been involved in the pre-season friendlies against East Fife and Montrose, and are expected to play against Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday.

But Murray has hinted that Montagu could be loaned out for greater first-team experience, with a decision to be reached in the coming weeks.

Fantastic potential

“It’ll take Kai a bit of time,” he added. “He’s just come out of school, really.

“And he’s coming into an environment with guys like Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Euan Murray; top guys who have played hundreds of games.

“We can’t expect too much too soon.

“But he’s certainly got fantastic potential. He’s got good attitude but is really quiet, so we’ll try to bring him out of his shell a wee bit.

“We’ll see how he goes in the next few weeks, in terms of what we think is best for him.

“But he’s certainly a really good young player.”

