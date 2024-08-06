Picturesque A-listed cottage on Pittenweem seafront for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Picturesque A-listed cottage on Pittenweem seafront for sale

Little Cottage has fabulous views across the Firth of Forth.

By Andrew Robson
Little Cottage, Pittenweem.
Little Cottage, Pittenweem. Image: Savills

A charming cottage on the picturesque Pittenweem seafront has come up for sale.

The A-listed Little Cottage boasts spectacular views across the sea towards Bass Rock and beyond.

Set across two levels, the East Neuk home home is on the market for offers over £350,000.

5 West Shore, Pittenweem.
The front of the cottage. Image: Savills

The open-plan living/kitchen/dining features two south-facing windows to take full advantage of the outlook.

A small log burner sits at the heart of the living space, adding to the cosy cottage feel, while sliding doors lead out to the rear courtyard.

An open timber staircase leads to the two double bedrooms – both with sea-facing dormer windows.

A downstairs family bathroom and a small utility store complete the cottage.

The entrance/dining area.
The entrance/dining area. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The living room.
The living room. Image: Savills
Downstairs has an open-plan layout.
Downstairs has an open-plan layout. Image: Savills
A wooden staircase leads to the first floor.
A wooden staircase leads to the first floor. Image: Savills
Door to the courtyard.
Door to the courtyard. Image: Savills
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
Dormer windows.
Dormer windows. Image: Savills
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Savills
Another bedroom at the Pitenweem home
Another bedroom. Image: Savills

To the rear of the home is a lovely courtyard which provides the perfect space for outdoor dining.

Meanwhile, out the front is another area for seating overlooking the beach and the water.

The original net store at the front of the home is included in the offering.

View from the front of the home.
The view from the front of the home. Image: Savills
The original net store.
The original net store. Image: Savills
The courtyard
The courtyard. Image: Savills
Pittenweem seafront.
Pittenweem seafront. Image: Savills
The Fife coast.
The house overlooks the beautiful Fife coast. Image: Savills
The seafront pittenweem home
The home is in a stunning setting. Image: Savills

Little Cottage in Pittenweem is on the market with Savills.

Further down the coast, a beautiful villa on the beachfront in Kinghorn has hit the market for £450,000.

And a “deceptively large” St Andrews home with separate flat and garden putting green is for sale for £950,000.

