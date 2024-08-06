Picturesque A-listed cottage on Pittenweem seafront for sale

A charming cottage on the picturesque Pittenweem seafront has come up for sale.

The A-listed Little Cottage boasts spectacular views across the sea towards Bass Rock and beyond.

Set across two levels, the East Neuk home home is on the market for offers over £350,000.

The open-plan living/kitchen/dining features two south-facing windows to take full advantage of the outlook.

A small log burner sits at the heart of the living space, adding to the cosy cottage feel, while sliding doors lead out to the rear courtyard.

An open timber staircase leads to the two double bedrooms – both with sea-facing dormer windows.

A downstairs family bathroom and a small utility store complete the cottage.

To the rear of the home is a lovely courtyard which provides the perfect space for outdoor dining.

Meanwhile, out the front is another area for seating overlooking the beach and the water.

The original net store at the front of the home is included in the offering.

Little Cottage in Pittenweem is on the market with Savills.

