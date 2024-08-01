Beautiful villa on Kinghorn beachfront hits market for £450k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful villa on Kinghorn beachfront hits market for £450k

The property has an uninterrupted view over the Firth of Forth.

By Chloe Burrell
Kinghorn villa.
The beachfront Kinghorn villa. Image: Morton Napier

A beautiful villa on the beachfront in Kinghorn has hit the market.

The four-bedroom property has an uninterrupted view over the Firth of Forth and is just a short walk from the railway station.

Agent Morton Napier describes the home as “tastefully decorated”.

On entry, a hallway leads to a lounge facing out towards the sea and a bright kitchen.

Kinghorn villa.
The front of the home. Image: Morton Napier
Hallway of Kinghorn villa.
The hallway. Image: Morton Napier
Lounge of Kinghorn villa.
The lounge. Image: Morton Napier
Kitchen of Kinghorn villa.
The bright kitchen. Image: Morton Napier
Dining area of Kinghorn villa.
The separate dining room. Image: Morton Napier

There is also a separate dining room.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, all of which feature a built-in wardrobe.

The main bedroom also benefits from an en-suite shower room while there is a separate shower room.

Main bedroom of Kinghorn villa.
The main bedroom. Image: Morton Napier
En-suite shower room of Kinghorn villa.
The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Image: Morton Napier
Bedroom of Kinghorn villa.
The second bedroom. Image: Morton Napier
Bedroom of Kinghorn villa.
Each bedroom has a built-in wardrobe. Image: Morton Napier
Bedroom of Kinghorn villa.
The fourth bedroom. Image: Morton Napier
Shower room of Kinghorn villa.
There is an additional shower room. Image: Morton Napier
Boxroom of Kinghorn villa.
The box room has plumbing in place to install a shower room. Image: Morton Napier

In addition, the home has a box room, which was originally meant to be a shower room.

The plumbing is still in place should the new owner wish to install one.

Outside, there is a well-maintained garden ground with a driveway and a double garage.

Garden of Kinghorn villa.
The outside space. Image: Morton Napier
Driveway of Kinghorn villa.
The spacious driveway. Image: Morton Napier
View from Kinghorn villa.
The villa has a spectacular view over the Firth of Forth. Image: Morton Napier

The villa is being marketed for offers over £450,000.

In St Andrews, a “deceptively large” home with a separate flat and a putting green garden has hit the market for £950,000.

And in the East Neuk, an £800,000 church conversion has an amazing interior with a stunning glass walkway.

Conversation