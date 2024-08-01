Beautiful villa on Kinghorn beachfront hits market for £450k

A beautiful villa on the beachfront in Kinghorn has hit the market.

The four-bedroom property has an uninterrupted view over the Firth of Forth and is just a short walk from the railway station.

Agent Morton Napier describes the home as “tastefully decorated”.

On entry, a hallway leads to a lounge facing out towards the sea and a bright kitchen.

There is also a separate dining room.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, all of which feature a built-in wardrobe.

The main bedroom also benefits from an en-suite shower room while there is a separate shower room.

In addition, the home has a box room, which was originally meant to be a shower room.

The plumbing is still in place should the new owner wish to install one.

Outside, there is a well-maintained garden ground with a driveway and a double garage.

The villa is being marketed for offers over £450,000.

