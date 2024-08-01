Property Beautiful villa on Kinghorn beachfront hits market for £450k The property has an uninterrupted view over the Firth of Forth. By Chloe Burrell August 1 2024, 7:00am August 1 2024, 7:00am Share Beautiful villa on Kinghorn beachfront hits market for £450k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5049023/kinghorn-beachfront-villa-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The beachfront Kinghorn villa. Image: Morton Napier A beautiful villa on the beachfront in Kinghorn has hit the market. The four-bedroom property has an uninterrupted view over the Firth of Forth and is just a short walk from the railway station. Agent Morton Napier describes the home as “tastefully decorated”. On entry, a hallway leads to a lounge facing out towards the sea and a bright kitchen. The front of the home. Image: Morton Napier The hallway. Image: Morton Napier The lounge. Image: Morton Napier The bright kitchen. Image: Morton Napier The separate dining room. Image: Morton Napier There is also a separate dining room. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, all of which feature a built-in wardrobe. The main bedroom also benefits from an en-suite shower room while there is a separate shower room. The main bedroom. Image: Morton Napier The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Image: Morton Napier The second bedroom. Image: Morton Napier Each bedroom has a built-in wardrobe. Image: Morton Napier The fourth bedroom. Image: Morton Napier There is an additional shower room. Image: Morton Napier The box room has plumbing in place to install a shower room. Image: Morton Napier In addition, the home has a box room, which was originally meant to be a shower room. The plumbing is still in place should the new owner wish to install one. Outside, there is a well-maintained garden ground with a driveway and a double garage. The outside space. Image: Morton Napier The spacious driveway. Image: Morton Napier The villa has a spectacular view over the Firth of Forth. Image: Morton Napier The villa is being marketed for offers over £450,000. In St Andrews, a “deceptively large” home with a separate flat and a putting green garden has hit the market for £950,000. And in the East Neuk, an £800,000 church conversion has an amazing interior with a stunning glass walkway.
