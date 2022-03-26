6 restaurants in St Andrews to get a taste of the best seafood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Known for its incredible fresh seafood, St Andrews is one of the best places in the east of Scotland to sample fish and shellfish.

Along with being the home of golf, the seaside town is renowned for its restaurant scene.

From some of the best haddock to freshly caught lobster, oysters, langoustines and more, there’s a variety of venues you must try if you love seafood.

Here is a list of the top six places to enjoy seafood in St Andrews as a local or visitor for the first time.

Seafood ristorante

Having completed their recent refurbishment, the Seafood Ristorante is one of St Andrews’ most iconic restaurants.

Located on Bruce Embankment with a view of the river and the North sea, the venue is open from Wednesday to Saturday to enjoy a wide range of seafood for lunch and dinner.

With their Italian twist, the eatery prides themselves on their locally sourced produce supplied daily. You can enjoy either a more formal experience or visit for some more casual bites.

Address: Bruce Embankment, St Andrews, KY16 9AB

Haar

Owned by Arbroath-born chef and MasterChef: The Professionals 2018 finalist Dean Banks, Haar an exceptional venue that offers a brilliant seafood experience.

The restaurant reopened in its new home at Golf Place last December and has been proving as popular as ever since.

Offering a tasting menu, guests can also enjoy time at the newly added chef’s table.

“It is the same ethos and same passion for local with my Asian influences in there,” said Dean.

Address: 1 Golf Place, St Andrews, KY16 9JA

Tailend

Fish and chips is the specialty at Tailend, but there is also a wide selection of fish to choose from, as well as a wet fish counter at the entrance to purchase goods.

Menu highlights include their Arbroath smokies and hot smoked salmon, alongside traditional fish and chips.

Situated in the centre of St Andrews, this is a lovely location to stop after a walk along the beach and can be enjoyed for both sit-in or takeaway.

Address: 130 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9PD

Hatch

The team behind The Adamson restaurant in St Andrews launched their second venue, Hatch, right next door.

While it offers a mixture of high-end seafood to enjoy, the venue also boasts a range of cocktails for customers to sip away while eating.

Long lunches, romantic dinner dates and private dining with a small outdoor space are all available at the restaurant.

Adress: 129 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9UH

Forgan’s

With a venue in both Broughty Ferry and St Andrews, Forgan’s is a must-try place for customers who love seafood.

From their pan seared scallops to the freshly made fish and chips and prawn tempura, Forgan’s has something on the menu for everyone.

With an ethos to deliver quality Scottish produce-led food and drink in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, Forgan’s delivers on both flavour and service.

Address: 110 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9PB

The Adamson

Neighbour to Hatch, award-wining Scottish restaurant and cocktail bar of the year, The Adamson, is keen to deliver a memorable experience for their guests.

With their calamari, scallops, oysters, hake and fish and chips options, customers can visit and return to The Adamson and try a multitude of dishes centred around seafood.

With the aim to encourage social eating, the venue is perfect for friends to catch up or families.

Address: 127 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9UH