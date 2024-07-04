6 Fife food trucks to hire for your summer wedding

Street food is a popular choice for many at weddings, especially in the summer. So here are some Fife food trucks to inspire you when planning your big day.

With everything from pizza and barbecues, to Nepalese street food, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to Fife food trucks.

So here is a run down of some of the street food offerings which would be the perfect addition to a summer wedding.

Wild Rover Food

Wedding and event catering company Wild Rover Food offer “seasonal, scrumptious and sustainable” food for your special day.

The Fife-based catering company is ran by husband and wife Robert and Catherine Wright.

They offer everything from sharing style three course dinners, elaborate grazing tables, relaxed barbecues and street food.

Robert and Catherine have run the business for more than a decade, serving grub from their quirky original Land Rover field kitchen set up.

Choola

Award-winning Nepalese street food from Choola would be another great fit for your summer wedding.

The husband-and-wife duo, Ameer and Nicole Limbu, work with the bride and groom to create a “bespoke menu” for your wedding day.

This can be anything from your wedding breakfast to evening reception, or both, but they promise to “add some spice” to the event with their authentic Nepalese flavours.

They offer Nepalese street food favourites, home cooked curries, spiced tea and Asian sweets, either served from their bright blue Choola trailer, or buffet style.

Troff On The Go

Troff on the Go offers tailor made packages for weddings according to what you’re looking for, and the number of guests.

For £20 per person, you could get their full package, including the horse box, and a selection of food for two to three hours.

Their food options include chicken shawarmas, vegetarian falafel, French fries and loaded fries. Yum!

Screaming Peacock

This Fife-based food truck business offers something on the wild side for your wedding, specialising in “wild and sustainable” meat.

The menu includes “the screamer”, which is their most popular dish. It is a wild venison burger with melting cheese, sticky fried onions and Peacock sauce.

There’s also a pheasant burger, served with grilled gouda and fresh coriander.

They have a few veggie options too.

Plus loaded fries lovers are in luck, because they also serve the dish with melted cheese, sticky fried onions and Peacock sauce.

The Grind

This Fife food truck (an airstream van to be specific) can be found in Anstruther.

However, they can also come along to your wedding to supply food and drink for your special day.

They can serve crepes, morning rolls and burgers, and can also bake a celebration cake.

Wild Fire Pizza

With Wild Fire Pizza, you’ll be able to enjoy 12-14 inch pizzas late in the evening of your wedding day.

These are freshly cooked, sliced and kept warm for service.

Their most popular pizza toppings are margherita, Italian pepperoni, goat’s cheese and nduja.

Wild Fire Pizza is now eight years old and they have brought their wood fired pizzas to hundreds of weddings across Scotland.

Depending on the number of guests, they serve from the vintage converted horsebox (for small functions) or from a small gazebo and buffet table beside the horsebox.