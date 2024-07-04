Dundee City Council ‘re-prioritising’ bin collections as staff shortages hit

Bin collections in some areas of Dundee have been temporarily stopped as the council grapples with staffing shortages.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says he has been inundated with complaints from constituents about overflowing and un-serviced Eurobins in recent weeks.

This incudes one resident living in the Tait’s Lane area, who was told by the council’s customer services team that paper and Eurobin collection had been “temporarily stood down”.

This, they said, was “due to staffing and resource issues”.

And earlier this week, similar concerns were raised by another local, Brian Wallace.

The personal trainer and kickboxing coach said overflowing bins on Daniel Street in the West End were attracting dozens of gulls – leaving young children scared.

Dundee City Council have now confirmed they have been experiencing “disruption” to waste collections.

However, they did not say how long this would last or what areas would be impacted.

A spokesperson said: “Due to operational reasons there has been some disruption to waste and recycling collections.

“Collections have had to be re-prioritised, and any outstanding collections will be caught up as soon as possible.”

‘The real issue is under-resourcing’

Speaking on the issue, Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson said the blame lies with the lack of resources.

He said: “Let’s be clear that the environment staff are excellent and hard-working – be they on street cleaning, parks maintenance, bin collection or the other environment responsibilities.

“I and my group colleagues cannot express enough our gratitude to the staff for the sterling efforts they make week in week out.

“The real issue here is years of mismanagement and under-resourcing.”

Council pledges more resources

Earlier this year, council leader John Alexander announced additional funding had been earmarked to go towards improving cleanliness in Dundee.

His pledge came after an exclusive survey carried out by The Courier found more than half of respondents felt the cleanliness of the city’s High Street was “poor” or “very poor”.

The funding – £200k – will be spent on recruiting temporary street cleaners for the city centre, purchasing additional litter bins, and supporting community clean ups, citywide skip provision and waste disposal.