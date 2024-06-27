5 of the best places to dine al fresco in Perthshire and Kinross this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best places to dine al fresco in Perthshire and Kinross this summer

On a sunny day, there's little better than a pint or a cocktail in the sun - so where are the best spots for dining outdoors?

There are so many beautiful al fresco dining areas in Perthshire and Kinross, including at Loch Leven Larder's cafe. Image: Teresa Geissler.
There are so many beautiful al fresco dining areas in Perthshire and Kinross, including at Loch Leven Larder's cafe. Image: Teresa Geissler.
By Joanna Bremner

The sunshine is finally here, so you will want to take advantage of it by visiting these picturesque al fresco dining spots in Perthshire and Kinross.

You just can’t beat a table outside in the sunshine.

And if paired with some delicious grub and a cold drink, it’s pretty much bliss.

So here are some of the places in Perthshire and Kinross where you can enjoy dining al fresco.

The Taybank

This pretty wee spot serves delicious food and drink on the banks of the Tay in Dunkeld.

Their garden kitchen menu includes delights like a venison burger, as well as spring pea, lemon and mozzarella arancini served with aioli.

Or you can go for something a bit more filling like one of their pizzas – they even serve a haggis one!

It’s in an ideal spot for grabbing a bite to eat or a drink after a walk to find the mystical Birnam Oak, which you can find just across the water.

The outdoor dining area at The Taybank in Dunkeld in the sunshine Dunkeld.  Image: The Taybank

The Taybank have a few al fresco events on this summer, including communal dining “feasts” with live music and Sunday brunches with Aran bakery.

The garden kitchen and bar are open for the summer seven days a week from 12pm – late.

This is usually around 8pm depending on the weather.

Address: Tay Terrace, Dunkeld PH8 0AQ

Loch Leven Larder

This popular farm shop and cafe also has beautiful views out over the water.

They have several outdoor seating areas, including an outdoor area covered by a canopy, picnic tables looking out over Loch Leven and more.

Table service is available at the outdoor canopy area at breakfast from 9-11.30am, and then starts at 12 for lunch, with last orders at 4.45pm.

One of the several al fresco dining areas at Loch Leven Larder. Image: Teresa Geissler.

Their summer lunch menu includes lovely light dishes like whipped brie, a lightly picked cantaloupe melon and Highland game terrine.

But if you’re looking for something more filling, you could opt for a 35 day matured sirloin burger or tikka spice roast aubergine.

There are a range of tasty sides to choose from too, including parmesan fries, goats cheese fritters with chilli jam and Haggis bon bons.

Address: Loch Leven’s Larder/Channel Farm, Kinross KY13 9HD

The Old Mill Inn

This family run hotel and bistro in Pitlochry has a gorgeous outdoor seating area.

Their courtyard is open all year round, with bar service from 11am until 11pm midweek, and 11am until midnight at weekends.

You can eat outdoors in the courtyard from noon until 9pm.

They also have a beer tent where you can get wood-fired pizzas.

Outdoor seating at The Old Mill Inn. Pitlochry. Supplied by Image: The Old Mill Inn Date; 21/06/2024

Their lunch menu includes the likes of a Scotch fillet steak ciabatta, with caramelised onions and Dijon mustard mayonnaise, or a falafel and beetroot wrap.

They also serve a range of nibbles if you’re just there to enjoy the drinks, including Venison chipolatas, sriracha chicken wings and parmesan and mozzarella arancini.

Address: Mill Ln, Pitlochry PH16 5BH

The Willowgate Cafe

Another well-loved spot for dining outdoors is The Willowgate Cafe.

It is located on the Tay, and sat outside at their tables you’ll have a great view out over the water.

The al fresco dining area at The Willowgate Cafe. Image: The Willowgate Cafe.

They serve a range of sandwiches, baked potatoes, soups and homemade bakes.

The cafe is open from Wednesday till Sunday, 9am-4pm.

Address: Stockgreen Lodge, Lairwell, Perth PH2 7JU

Taymouth Marina

Last but not least on our list of places to dine outdoors in Perthshire is this stunning spot.

The Ferryman’s Inn on the banks of Loch Tay is certainly scenic, with views out over the water and Ben Lawers beyond.

They have a wood-fired pizza oven and an open grill.

The menu includes sharing dishes like baked camembert or wood-fired king prawns.

Or you can go for East Neuk haddock, Caesar salad or their pork tomahawk steak.

You can dine outdoors at The Ferryman’s Inn, Taymouth Marina. Image: Ferryman’s Inn.

And if things get too chilly, you can head indoors to warm up by the fire.

Address: Taymouth Marina, Kenmore, Aberfeldy PH15 2HW

Any other recommendations for places to dine outdoors in Perthshire? Let us know in the comments below.

