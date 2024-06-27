5 of the best places to dine al fresco in Perthshire and Kinross this summer

The sunshine is finally here, so you will want to take advantage of it by visiting these picturesque al fresco dining spots in Perthshire and Kinross.

You just can’t beat a table outside in the sunshine.

And if paired with some delicious grub and a cold drink, it’s pretty much bliss.

So here are some of the places in Perthshire and Kinross where you can enjoy dining al fresco.

The Taybank

This pretty wee spot serves delicious food and drink on the banks of the Tay in Dunkeld.

Their garden kitchen menu includes delights like a venison burger, as well as spring pea, lemon and mozzarella arancini served with aioli.

Or you can go for something a bit more filling like one of their pizzas – they even serve a haggis one!

It’s in an ideal spot for grabbing a bite to eat or a drink after a walk to find the mystical Birnam Oak, which you can find just across the water.

The Taybank have a few al fresco events on this summer, including communal dining “feasts” with live music and Sunday brunches with Aran bakery.

The garden kitchen and bar are open for the summer seven days a week from 12pm – late.

This is usually around 8pm depending on the weather.

Address: Tay Terrace, Dunkeld PH8 0AQ

Loch Leven Larder

This popular farm shop and cafe also has beautiful views out over the water.

They have several outdoor seating areas, including an outdoor area covered by a canopy, picnic tables looking out over Loch Leven and more.

Table service is available at the outdoor canopy area at breakfast from 9-11.30am, and then starts at 12 for lunch, with last orders at 4.45pm.

Their summer lunch menu includes lovely light dishes like whipped brie, a lightly picked cantaloupe melon and Highland game terrine.

But if you’re looking for something more filling, you could opt for a 35 day matured sirloin burger or tikka spice roast aubergine.

There are a range of tasty sides to choose from too, including parmesan fries, goats cheese fritters with chilli jam and Haggis bon bons.

Address: Loch Leven’s Larder/Channel Farm, Kinross KY13 9HD

The Old Mill Inn

This family run hotel and bistro in Pitlochry has a gorgeous outdoor seating area.

Their courtyard is open all year round, with bar service from 11am until 11pm midweek, and 11am until midnight at weekends.

You can eat outdoors in the courtyard from noon until 9pm.

They also have a beer tent where you can get wood-fired pizzas.

Their lunch menu includes the likes of a Scotch fillet steak ciabatta, with caramelised onions and Dijon mustard mayonnaise, or a falafel and beetroot wrap.

They also serve a range of nibbles if you’re just there to enjoy the drinks, including Venison chipolatas, sriracha chicken wings and parmesan and mozzarella arancini.

Address: Mill Ln, Pitlochry PH16 5BH

The Willowgate Cafe

Another well-loved spot for dining outdoors is The Willowgate Cafe.

It is located on the Tay, and sat outside at their tables you’ll have a great view out over the water.

They serve a range of sandwiches, baked potatoes, soups and homemade bakes.

The cafe is open from Wednesday till Sunday, 9am-4pm.

Address: Stockgreen Lodge, Lairwell, Perth PH2 7JU

Taymouth Marina

Last but not least on our list of places to dine outdoors in Perthshire is this stunning spot.

The Ferryman’s Inn on the banks of Loch Tay is certainly scenic, with views out over the water and Ben Lawers beyond.

They have a wood-fired pizza oven and an open grill.

The menu includes sharing dishes like baked camembert or wood-fired king prawns.

Or you can go for East Neuk haddock, Caesar salad or their pork tomahawk steak.

And if things get too chilly, you can head indoors to warm up by the fire.

Address: Taymouth Marina, Kenmore, Aberfeldy PH15 2HW

