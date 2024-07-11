6 of the best places to dine al fresco in Angus this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

6 of the best places to dine al fresco in Angus this summer

From fish and chips to mezze platters, these Angus spots have delicious cuisine for you to enjoy outdoors.

You can enjoy al fresco dining at Cafe Byzantium. Image: Cafe Byzantium.
You can enjoy al fresco dining at Cafe Byzantium. Image: Cafe Byzantium.
By Joanna Bremner

If we all cross our fingers, maybe the sun will stay out long enough for you to enjoy dining al fresco in Angus.

While the weather may be hit or a miss, these eateries aren’t.

Have a read of my list of the best spots to dine al fresco in Angus this summer and let me know if you have any recommendations of your own!

Cafe Byzantium

Nestled inside the picturesque Monikie Country Park, this cafe serves a mouth-watering range of Mediterranean cuisine.

There’s moussaka, mezze and more, including pizza, salads, and meat off the grill.

A delicious spread at Cafe Byzantium in Monikie Country Park.
A delicious spread at Cafe Byzantium in Monikie Country Park. Image: Cafe Byzantium.

Plus, you can stretch your legs and work up your appetite with a walk around the park  – though maybe not the full 50 acres!

Address: Monikie Country Park, Monikie DD5 3QN

Angus Grill and Larder

This roadside restaurant is ideal for a pitstop if you’re travelling along the A90, but it’s also a reason to make the journey.

They have several tables outside, accompanied by a firepit to keep you toasty later in the day.

There is a firepit at the outdoor seating at Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The menu features the impressive Braveheart burger, which combines a steak patty, cheddar, bacon, rocket, haggis, and peppercorn sauce in a pretzel bun, served with fries.

I’d recommend the vegan club sandwich and vegan wings, both of which thoroughly impressed this meat eater.

Or you can go for the buffalo chicken dog, served with ranch, hot sauce and crispy fried jalapenos.

Address: Balnabriech, Brechin DD9 6RN

The WEECOOK Kitchen

This well-loved (and rightly so) restaurant can be found inside Downs Holiday Park near Carnoustie.

There, you’ll be able to try food from their varied menu, including mussels, steak frites, burgers, and of course their award-winning pies.

An Angus al fresco dining spot, The WeeCOOK Kitchen, as shown, with a wooden table, black chairs and a canopy overhead with floral decoration.
The al fresco dining area at The WeeCOOK Kitchen, Angus, is ideal for the summer weather. Image: The WeeCOOK Kitchen.

They also serve weekly specials, which have featured the likes of surf and turf kebabs, Arbroath smokie chowder and even roast lobster.

Address: Downs Holiday Park, The WeeCOOK kitchen Barry, Carnoustie DD7 7SA

The Drovers Inn

This popular restaurant near Forfar also boasts a lovely al fresco dining area.

The outdoor dining area at The Drovers Inn. Image: The Drovers Inn.

For a light dish to enjoy with the sun on your face, why not try their crispy sesame king prawns or goats cheese, squash and spinach parcels?

You could also dig into mozzarella garlic bread (yum) or enjoy something from their a la carte menu.

Address: The Drovers Inn, Memus, By Forfar, DD8 3TY

The Old Boatyard Restaurant

The Arbroath family-run restaurant offers a great view of boats heading in and out of the harbour.

It is also perfect for people-watching while you soak in some rays.

Decking area at The Old Boatyard Restaurant, Arbroath.
Decking area at The Old Boatyard Restaurant, Arbroath. Image: The Old Boatyard Restaurant.

You’ll have a great view of The Signal Tower museum too, which has free entry if you fancy a visit after your meal.

If you’re a seafood fan, The Old Boatyard is a great place to tuck into your favourites.

You could go for Arbroath smokie chowder to start with, then finish with fish and chips.

Address: Fishmarket Quay, Arbroath DD11 1PS

Peel Farm

Last but not least, this coffee shop serves a plentiful range of home bakes that you can enjoy while sitting outdoors.

You can also have a browse of their farm shop after your meal.

The outdoor seating at Peel Farm, Angus.
The outdoor seating at Peel Farm, Angus. Image: Peel Farm

They sell meat, jams, honey, chocolates, teas, sweets, and lots more.

Address: Peel Farm Coffee & Crafts, Bridgend of Lintrathen, Kirriemuir DD8 5JJ

Do you have any other recommendations for places to dine al fresco in Angus? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Food & Drink

What did restaurant reviewer Poppy Watson think of the food at The Phoenix in Dundee? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Is the food as good as the drinks at Dundee's iconic Phoenix bar?
The breakfast special at Vera Artisan Bakery is some of the amazing food and drink to try in Stirling. Image: Vera Artisan Bakery.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Stirling
Troff On The Go and other Fife food trucks are a great choice for your summer wedding. Image: Troff on the go.
6 Fife food trucks to hire for your summer wedding
Was the pub grub at The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven up to scratch for our restaurant reviewer Katy Gordon? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Did The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven live up to my pub grub expectations?
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks
The best of Dundee Food Festival with award-winning chef Dean Banks
Chris Heather, owner of Heather Street Food, Dundee, joins for a review of new eatery, Eastfield.
Heather Street Food boss joins us on Drive-Thru Review for new Dundee spot, Eastfield
Emily Elford-Minott, 26, is opening up the new Pie Bob's cafe in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pie Bob's cafe: 26-year-old Emily leading next chapter for Arbroath institution
Mum and child having fun on a farm
5 of the best farms for a day out in Courier Country
Margaux and Ben Larg run their French-themed crepe hut in Tentsmuir Forest, Salt and Pine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
France to Fife: Meet the couple serving up delicious crepes in Tentsmuir Forest
There are so many beautiful al fresco dining areas in Perthshire and Kinross, including at Loch Leven Larder's cafe. Image: Teresa Geissler.
5 of the best places to dine al fresco in Perthshire and Kinross this…
12

Conversation