6 of the best places to dine al fresco in Angus this summer

If we all cross our fingers, maybe the sun will stay out long enough for you to enjoy dining al fresco in Angus.

While the weather may be hit or a miss, these eateries aren’t.

Have a read of my list of the best spots to dine al fresco in Angus this summer and let me know if you have any recommendations of your own!

Cafe Byzantium

Nestled inside the picturesque Monikie Country Park, this cafe serves a mouth-watering range of Mediterranean cuisine.

There’s moussaka, mezze and more, including pizza, salads, and meat off the grill.

Plus, you can stretch your legs and work up your appetite with a walk around the park – though maybe not the full 50 acres!

Address: Monikie Country Park, Monikie DD5 3QN

Angus Grill and Larder

This roadside restaurant is ideal for a pitstop if you’re travelling along the A90, but it’s also a reason to make the journey.

They have several tables outside, accompanied by a firepit to keep you toasty later in the day.

The menu features the impressive Braveheart burger, which combines a steak patty, cheddar, bacon, rocket, haggis, and peppercorn sauce in a pretzel bun, served with fries.

I’d recommend the vegan club sandwich and vegan wings, both of which thoroughly impressed this meat eater.

Or you can go for the buffalo chicken dog, served with ranch, hot sauce and crispy fried jalapenos.

Address: Balnabriech, Brechin DD9 6RN

The WEECOOK Kitchen

This well-loved (and rightly so) restaurant can be found inside Downs Holiday Park near Carnoustie.

There, you’ll be able to try food from their varied menu, including mussels, steak frites, burgers, and of course their award-winning pies.

They also serve weekly specials, which have featured the likes of surf and turf kebabs, Arbroath smokie chowder and even roast lobster.

Address: Downs Holiday Park, The WeeCOOK kitchen Barry, Carnoustie DD7 7SA

The Drovers Inn

This popular restaurant near Forfar also boasts a lovely al fresco dining area.

For a light dish to enjoy with the sun on your face, why not try their crispy sesame king prawns or goats cheese, squash and spinach parcels?

You could also dig into mozzarella garlic bread (yum) or enjoy something from their a la carte menu.

Address: The Drovers Inn, Memus, By Forfar, DD8 3TY

The Old Boatyard Restaurant

The Arbroath family-run restaurant offers a great view of boats heading in and out of the harbour.

It is also perfect for people-watching while you soak in some rays.

You’ll have a great view of The Signal Tower museum too, which has free entry if you fancy a visit after your meal.

If you’re a seafood fan, The Old Boatyard is a great place to tuck into your favourites.

You could go for Arbroath smokie chowder to start with, then finish with fish and chips.

Address: Fishmarket Quay, Arbroath DD11 1PS

Peel Farm

Last but not least, this coffee shop serves a plentiful range of home bakes that you can enjoy while sitting outdoors.

You can also have a browse of their farm shop after your meal.

They sell meat, jams, honey, chocolates, teas, sweets, and lots more.

Address: Peel Farm Coffee & Crafts, Bridgend of Lintrathen, Kirriemuir DD8 5JJ

Do you have any other recommendations for places to dine al fresco in Angus? Let us know in the comments below.