What does it take to pick award-winning Angus pies?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

What does it take to pick award-winning Angus pies?

WeeCOOK Kitchen near Carnoustie hosts pie panel events where members of the public can provide feedback to help the restaurant adapt and improve their menu.

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed along to the WeeCOOK Kitchen pie panel, alongside features writer Poppy Watson. WeeCOOK's staff, including sous chef Ethan O'Hare served a range of delicious pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed along to the WeeCOOK Kitchen pie panel, alongside features writer Poppy Watson. WeeCOOK's staff, including sous chef Ethan O'Hare served a range of delicious pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

It’s not often that the public can get a look behind the scenes at the goings-on in an award-winning kitchen.

But at the WeeCOOK Kitchen pie panel event, that’s exactly what we got.

There were delicious pies aplenty, and the best part? We were made to feel that our opinions were important.

Many businesses will frequently trot out the old adage, “the customer is always right”. But this is usually said with a sneer as someone sends back their order due to some ridiculous complaint.

Yet at the WeeCOOK, they very clearly care what their customers think. So much so that they ask them to come along – for free – to give feedback on their pies.

That’s hospitality, we’re in the job of making people happy.”

Hayley Wilkes, owner and head chef at WeeCOOK

“The pie panel is our way of saying thank you to our customers,” explains WeeCOOK head chef and owner Hayley Wilkes.

“It’s something immersive, educational (or insightful), free and fun that we like to give as a gift back to people who support our little business.

Hayley Wilkes spoke passionately about how her pies are handmade with care. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s good for our staff to get to know our customers and vice versa as we have a genuine interest in our customers and making them happy.

“That’s hospitality, we’re in the job of making people happy.

“We use the pie panels as a means to get some qualitative and quantitative feedback on our pies which also serves as a quality control measure as we’re always looking for ways we can improve or maintain the standards of products we produce.”

Who ate all the pies? Us!

The WeeCOOK Kitchen have won plenty of  awards for their pies, and this year they will be entering the British Pie Awards, representing Scotland with a haggis pie.

At the pie panel, we, alongside other customers, were invited to help them decide which version of the pie they are going to enter.

WeeCOOK staff kindly supplied my colleague Poppy Watson with a whole set of vegetarian pies so she didn’t feel left out. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

We were presented two different versions of their well-loved MacChook pie. This pie contains chicken, haggis and a range of other tasty ingredients.

This was particularly apt as the pie panel took place on Burns Night.

It felt great to play at least some part in the decision which could lead the WeeCook to another award.

A tray of Black Pudding, Stilton and Onion Chutney pies ready for serving. These were the pies which brought the first awards for Hayley’s pies, WeeCOOK. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Taught the art of the pie at the WeeCOOK pie panel

We were encouraged to fill in score sheets honestly. First off, we were taught what to look for when determining the perfection of a pie.

The points categories were broken down into appearance, bake, fill and taste.

We then got the opportunity to make our own pies. This, joked Hayley, was a “trial job interview” and her turn to judge our pies.

This was great fun and everyone got involved in the action.

I opted for a mixture of fillings, including their Caponata Formaggio (veggie sauce), roast chicken pieces, macaroni and cheese.

These wee pies were baked in their oven for around ten minutes. Everyone’s pies looked brilliant, thanks to Hayley’s precise instruction.

Joanna Bremner adds roast chicken to her own pie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The night was a celebration and also a look ahead to the opportunities for the year ahead, namely the British Pie Awards this March.

Hayley Wilkes, WeeCOOK owner and head chef, is energetic and inspiring. She instils passion into every one of her pies.

You could sense her genuine excitement as she introduced each speciality pie, sharing the story of each one and every well thought out ingredient that goes into it.

It’s no wonder that these pies are award-winning. It may be cheesy of me to say, but The WeeCOOK Kitchen‘s pies are so delicious because they’re baked with love.

‘This year’s entry will be a joint team and customer effort!’

Speaking to me after the event, Hayley said: “We always go into any competition hopeful as it’s great to get feedback or recognition for our business and our team.

“The British Pie awards are on in March during British pie week. For the last two years we’ve won best fish pie in Britain and two of our apprentices have won young pie maker of the year!

“We have no expectations as the competition is fierce and we’ll up against some of the biggest names in the business.

“We’re proud to represent Scotland when we enter, and will be entering our MacChook Haggis, chicken and bacon pie and we hope the judges in England will like it!

“The pie panel helped us confirm that the quality of the award winning pie is excellent and that the Haggis our customers preferred is the one we will continue to use.

“So this year’s entry will be a joint team and customer effort! Fingers crossed!”

More from Food & Drink

The Asian meets Spanish tapas dishes we tried on our review at Black Mamba, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Is Black Mamba Dundee's 'quirky' Asian and Spanish tapas combo a success?
On our latest Drive-Thru Review, Joanna Bremner and Poppy Watson try out the donuts and bagels from Heather Street Food in Dundee. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
What did we think of celebrity favourite Heather Street Food in Dundee?
Milton Haugh Farm Shop in Carmyllie is just one of the great farm shops Angus has to offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
6 of the best Angus farm shops to pick up local produce
4
Praveen Kumar, chef and owner of his own ready meals company. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Top Perth chef challenging ‘greasy and red’ Indian food one ready meal at a…
Boat Brae owners Fiona Beaton, Alan Beaton and Moira Beaton. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson
Fife family business Boat Brae on rising from the ashes after restaurant fire
Our food reviewer Cat Thomson tested the Cheesecake of the Day at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Press café and bistro in Cupar presses the right buttons... and,…
The best food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Perth, including this burger from The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Perth
2
I couldn't eat more than a few bites of my Piperdam Prawn Cocktail at Piperdam Leisure Resort, Angus. But how was the rest of menu? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Piperdam Leisure Resort restaurant: What did I think of worst reviewed restaurant in Angus?
5
Alice Christison checks out the cocktails available during St Andrews Cocktail Week 2024. Image: Andrew Arthur from AAPV.
St Andrews Cocktail Week 2024: Everything you need to know ahead of drinks event
Biscoff Protein Pancakes from Super Lean in Leven.
Stay fit in Fife - 4 Kingdom health food outlets leading the pack this…

Conversation