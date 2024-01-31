Dundee teen’s drive-by airgun shooting spree described to court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee teen’s drive-by airgun shooting spree described to court

Logan Cumming was in a car when he shot at 'street furniture' at the waterfront and city centre nightclub.

By Ciaran Shanks
Logan Cumming appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Instagram.
A wannabe drive-by shooter was hauled into court after firing an air weapon at a Dundee nightclub from a moving car.

Logan Cumming shot at street signs near the Tay Bridge before turning his attention to the clubs on Session Street.

A sheriff issued a stern warning to the 20-year-old about his conduct and told him to get a job so he can pay a fine.

Shooting spree

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Cumming, of Peebles Drive, bought an imitation firearm and plastic bullets from a shop in Ardler at around 8.30pm on the night in question, January 20 last year.

He had been a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa with two friends and took turns firing the weapon at “street furniture” around the Tay Bridge area.

Session Street Dundee
Cumming fired at a club in Session Street. Image: Google.

Matters escalated when the group drove to the city centre, with fiscal depute Larissa Milligan saying: “They returned to the city centre at Greenmarket.

“The accused lowered the window of the vehicle and shot from a moving car at street signs.

“At about 12.15am, the vehicle was passing the nightclub and the accused opened the window and fired the gun.

“The circumstances were relayed to the police.

“The accused’s friend demanded the weapon from him to prevent any further incidents.

“That friend concealed the weapon beneath the driver’s seat.”

More police summoned

Police stopped the vehicle and asked anyone had the firearm but they all denied any knowledge of the weapon’s existence.

Other units were requested to carry out a search and the three men were detained under firearms legislation.

The weapon and ammunition were found under the driver’s seat and Cumming immediately stated he was the owner.

He was described as being upset before being cautioned and charged by officers.

The first offender pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct.

‘Very, very bad mistake’

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said: “This is the first time he’s come to the attention of the authorities, something which he intended to be a light-hearted joke just for a bit of fun but he quickly realised it was a very, very bad mistake.

“It dawned on him the stupidity of his actions.

“He lives at home with parents, he’s well brought up and shows insight into the utter stupidity of his actions.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Cumming appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until May for Cumming to be of good behaviour and ordered him to bring savings on his return to court.

He said: “This quite a significant offence Mr Cumming and I would certainly be entitled to call for reports with a view to restricting your liberty.

“It’s been over a year since the offence occurred and I am told you have been in no trouble since and that you are actively looking for employment.

“I will defer sentence for you to obtain employment and stay out of trouble and come with a sum on money you have saved to pay a financial penalty.

“The more money you save the better.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

