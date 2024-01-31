Tourist hostel plan for historic Arbroath church hall

Plans have come forward to convert an old Angus church hall into a five-bedroom hostel for visiting groups.

The new use is being sought for the annexe of Knox’s Church in Arbroath.

The kirk and hall were put up for sale a number of years ago after the the congregation’s megrer with another Arbroath church.

And now its London-based owner wants to develop the unused hall as a hostel.

They hope it will boost tourist accommodation in the town.

Plans lodged with Angus Council show bedrooms at both ground and first floor level in the hall.

The development could cater for 18 people, with communal kitchen, lounge and laundry facilities.

A planning submission by local firm Voigt Architects suggests the development could plug a gap in local tourism provision.

“The proposal it to convert the existing annexe to form hostel accommodation in keeping with Visit Scotland guidelines,” say the architects.

“A hostel would be an asset to the local area which does not currently have a similar facility.

“Most of the works would be internal, creating bedrooms and kitchen, dining and living facilities.”

158-year history

Knox’s Church was originally built in 1866 by James Maclaren.

It became a United-Free church from 1900 to 1929 but later returned to the Church of Scotland.

From the early 1980s it was linked with St Vigeans, before a 2018 union with Arbroath’s West Kirk.

The B-listed church and hall on the corner of Howard Street and Cairnie Street went on sale in 2019 with a price tag of £115,000.

Angus planners will make a decision on the church hall application in due course.