Perthshire binman sacked for sending explicit picture to woman after getting her details from job sheet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire binman sacked for sending explicit picture to woman after getting her details from job sheet

Christopher Cruickshank contacted the woman out of the blue and told her: 'If you ever need your bins emptied, give me a shout.'

By Jamie Buchan
Former Perth binman Christopher Cruickshank appeared at the sheriff court.
Former Perth binman Christopher Cruickshank appeared at the sheriff court.

A Perth binman sent an unsolicited nude photo to a female customer after getting her phone number from his job sheet.

Christopher Cruickshank contacted the woman out of the blue and told her: “If you ever need your bins emptied, give me a shout.”

After she made a formal complaint to Perth and Kinross Council, Cruickshank told his employers he sent the explicit image because: “I thought to myself she was alright.”

He later told police he had sent the picture by mistake.

Cruickshank, 48, was originally charged with a sexual offence.

However he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted an amended charge of causing fear or alarm by behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, after prosecutors agreed there was not a significant sexual element to the crime.

Filthy image sent

The court heard Cruickshank had been working with other refuse collectors in Auchterarder just after 11am on August 16 last year.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said the woman, who had earlier reported a missed bin collection, stepped outside after seeing the refuse truck.

“She approached the accused and had a brief conversation.

Christopher Cruickshank appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

“He finished emptying her bins and left shortly afterwards.”

Mr McKenzie said: “About 15 minutes later, the complainer received a WhatsApp message from a new contact.

“The displayed name was ‘Chris Cruickshank’.”

He told her to “give me a shout” if she needed her bins emptied.

“The complainer did not recognise the number or name, so she ignored the message,” the fiscal depute said.

“At about 12.15pm, she received an image from the same number.

“She opened it and observed a picture of a fully erect male penis.

“The image disappeared shortly afterwards and could not be viewed again.”

Joking emojis sent after woman’s queries

The complainer blocked the number but unblocked it later that day.

“At this point, further messages were received from the accused,” the prosecutor said.

One stated: “I think I have the wrong person.”

The woman asked him if he had emptied her bins.

Angus Council bins

He replied: “Not sure, was he a good looking guy?” He added a crying laughing emoji.

Mr McKenzie said: “The complainer said she had a boyfriend and told the accused he shouldn’t be sending images of that nature as it was her daughter’s phone.

“She blocked the number again.”

The woman called the council and asked if an employee called Chris Cruickshank had been working on her street that morning.

Confessions to council staff

Two days later, council staff went to speak to Cruickshank at his office in Crieff recycling centre and he confessed to sending the image.

In a signed statement that was later passed to police, Cruickshank wrote: “The resident came out and we chatted away.

“She asked for me to take extra bags.

“I thought to myself she was alright and so when I went back home I decided to send her a message on WhatsApp.

Cruickshank was quizzed by staff at his office in Crieff Recycling Centre

“I had her number as it was showing on the job card.

“I know I shouldn’t do that but I sent a photo of my penis to her.

“She wasn’t interested, so I didn’t send any more messages.”

Cruickshank later attended voluntarily at Perth police station.

Mr McKenzie said: “He admitted sending the image but maintained at that stage that it had been done by accident.

“He said he had meant to send it to his current partner.”

Tried to talk his way out of trouble

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “It won’t be much of a surprise to hear that Mr Cruickshank was dismissed after this complaint was investigated.

“He had gone home after his shift ended and was engaging in other activity on his phone and that is when he sent this image by accident.”

Asked by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon why Cruickshank had told his employers he had deliberately sent the photo, Mr Ralph said: “He simply thought that this was a matter he could talk his way out of.”

Cruickshank, of Barrack Street, Perth, was fined £400.

The sheriff said he was not satisfied there was a sexual element to the offence after hearing Cruickshank had told the woman he had sent the photo to the wrong person.

He said this line backed up what he later told police.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Logan Cumming appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Instagram.
Dundee teen's drive-by airgun shooting spree described to court
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Donkey slur and driving angry
James Crossan avoided a prison sentence.
Dundee son who drained elderly father's savings spared prison
Fergusson was jailed at the High Court in Dundee.
Angus rapist jailed for attacking children and women for 20 years
Wilson had unlawful sexual activity at the back of the Cowdenbeath supermarket. Image: Google.
Fife man had sexual activity at back of Fife supermarket with underage girl
Jamie Urquhart. Image: Facebook
Christmas Day radiator burn lands Forfar domestic bully in jail again
Broughty Ferry Road during the crash aftermath. Image: Supplied
Two left unconscious after Dundee nurse caused head-on crash
Steven McIntosh leaves Forfar Sheriff Court, where he will return for sentencing next month.
Man needs wheelchair after Kirriemuir street attack left him paralysed
James Murison. .
Predator given extra time behind bars for Perth Prison sex act
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Tax evasion and police sexual assault acquittals