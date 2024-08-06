Unpaid work for Dundee domestic abuser who trapped women in flat

A violent domestic abuser from Dundee who abducted and terrorised his former partner must perform the maximum hours of unpaid work.

Patryck Szymkun narrowly avoided a prison sentence after threatening to cut and scar his ex-girlfriend’s face during the early morning ordeal.

She was rescued after a friend came to her aid but only after the friend was also detained by Szymkun.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 26-year-old arrived at the woman’s home and took hold of her keys as she got ready for work.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said previously the accused refused to return her keys and prevented her from leaving.

“The accused was shouting, swearing and threatening to harm (the woman) who was crying and frightened.

“He told her to stop trying to get past him and said he would cut her face and scar it and smash her belongings.”

Second woman detained

The woman managed to send a Facebook message to friends saying: “Please come to my house, he is going to kill me.”

One managed to convince Szymkun to be given access to the crying and “clearly distressed” woman.

Szymkun was described as “agitated” and believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The argument persisted throughout the house and Szymkun pushed his ex-partner against a wardrobe.

Both the woman and her friend were later pushed onto a sofa.

Another friend managed to enter the property and was asked to call the police.

Police coercion

Officers repeatedly banged on the front door at around 9am but received no answer.

Mr Harding said the first friend, who was visibly upset, was forced to stand behind the lock chain at the door and tell the police they had no reason to be there.

She did this after fearing for her safety and told officers: “I am fine, nothing is wrong. You don’t have a…”

She then stumbled on her words and was prompted by Szymkun to say “warrant”.

The officer said there was a “high level of concern” about the safety of the occupants and they would be entering without a warrant.

Szymkun, of Baldovan Terrace, said: “Why are you coming in? It’s just a f****** argument” before being escorted out and arrested.

Bail breach attack

He had been released on bail with conditions not to approach the woman but three months later, Ring doorbell footage captured him grabbing her and dragging her into a flat on the same street.

Police attended and found him hiding in a wardrobe.

Szymkun pled guilty to abduction and assault on May 10 and abduction and breaching bail on August 12 2022

Sentencing

The case had been delayed on several occasions due to Szymkun’s failure to engage with the preparation of reports.

Solicitor John Boyle had hoped to persuade Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith to place Szymkun on a community-based order despite his client’s reluctance to participate in the Caledonian System for domestic abusers.

“There are clearly complex issues that have contributed to his offending in this case,” Mr Boyle said.

“I have made it very clear that although he has reservations about the Caledonian programme and supervision, if it’s a choice between custody and compliance he will, of course, comply with those orders.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith said it was due to Szymkun’s “relative youth” and the need to consider a “trauma-informed” approach he would impose a community payback order to rehabilitate him in the community as a direct alternative to custody.

He imposed 300 hours of unpaid work, supervision for two years and a three-year non-harassment order. He must comply with the Caledonian System.

