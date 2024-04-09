Dundee domestic abuser abducted and terrorised partner and friend who tried to rescue her

A violent domestic abuser from Dundee abducted and terrorised his former partner and the friend who came to rescue her.

Patryck Szymkun threatened to cut and scar his ex-girlfriend’s face during the distressing early morning incident.

The woman was getting ready for work when Szymkun – who was under the influence of a substance – arrived at her home and refused to let her leave.

She made a desperate plea for help over Facebook Messenger, telling friends she feared for her life.

One tried to help but was also detained by Szymkun, 26, and made to lie during an exchange with police.

The thug is now at risk of a jail term after he admitted detaining the woman on two separate occasions.

Cut threats

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the woman received calls and messages from Szymkun as she prepared for work, before the abuser turned up at her home in Stobswell just before 7.15am.

She had previously told him she wanted to be left alone but Szymkun took no notice of her requests.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “The accused walked past her and into the hallway.

“She believed he was under the influence of drink or drugs due to his behaviour.

“On being asked to leave, the accused has picked up the witness’ front door keys and placed them in his pocket, telling her that he was not letting her leave.

“They began to argue but the accused refused to return her keys.

“She attempted to walk past the accused out of the living room but he stood in her path, preventing her from leaving.”

Mr Harding added: “The accused was shouting, swearing and threatening to harm the woman, who was crying and frightened.

“He told her to stop trying to get past him and said he would cut her face and scar it and smash her belongings.”

The woman managed to send a Facebook message to several of her friends saying: “Please come to my house, he is going to kill me.”

One friend arrived and was ordered away by Szymkun but she managed to convince him to be let in.

The fiscal said the victim had tears running down her face and was “clearly distressed” and Szymkun was described as “agitated” and under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The argument persisted and Szymkun pushed his ex-partner against a wardrobe.

Both women were later pushed onto a sofa.

Another friend managed to enter the property and the original victim managed to mouth to call the police.

Forced victim to lie to police

Officers arrived at 9am – nearly two hours after the terrifying incident began – and repeatedly banged the front door but received no answer.

Mr Harding said the first friend, who was visibly upset, was forced to stand behind the lock chain at the door and tell police they had no reason to be there.

Fearing for her safety, she did so and told officers: “I am fine, nothing is wrong. You don’t have a …”

She then stumbled on her words and was prompted by Szymkun to say “warrant”.

The officer said there was a “high level of concern” about the safety of the occupants and they would be entering without a warrant.

Szymkun said: “Why are you coming in? It’s just a f***ing argument”, before being escorted out and arrested.

Cowered in wardrobe

Szymkun, of Baldovan Terrace, was released on bail with conditions not to approach the woman but three months later, Ring doorbell footage captured him grabbing her and dragging her into a flat on the same street.

Police attended and found the lout hiding in a wardrobe.

On Monday, Szymkun pled guilty to abducting the woman, preventing her from leaving, removing her keys, blocking her exit, threatening her with violence, detaining her against her will and assaulting her on May 10 2022.

He also abducted one of her friends in the same incident and pushed her on the body.

On August 12 2022, Szymkun abducted the woman, detained her against her will, seized her by the body and pulled her inside the property.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions by contacting her and being at the address.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.