Dundee domestic abuser abducted and terrorised partner and friend who tried to rescue her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee domestic abuser abducted and terrorised partner and friend who tried to rescue her

Patryck Szymkun faces prison after the violent stand-off.

By Ciaran Shanks
Patryck Szymkum leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return later to be sentenced.
Patryck Szymkum leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return later to be sentenced.

A violent domestic abuser from Dundee abducted and terrorised his former partner and the friend who came to rescue her.

Patryck Szymkun threatened to cut and scar his ex-girlfriend’s face during the distressing early morning incident.

The woman was getting ready for work when Szymkun – who was under the influence of a substance – arrived at her home and refused to let her leave.

She made a desperate plea for help over Facebook Messenger, telling friends she feared for her life.

One tried to help but was also detained by Szymkun, 26, and made to lie during an exchange with police.

The thug is now at risk of a jail term after he admitted detaining the woman on two separate occasions.

Cut threats

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the woman received calls and messages from Szymkun as she prepared for work, before the abuser turned up at her home in Stobswell just before 7.15am.

She had previously told him she wanted to be left alone but Szymkun took no notice of her requests.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “The accused walked past her and into the hallway.

“She believed he was under the influence of drink or drugs due to his behaviour.

“On being asked to leave, the accused has picked up the witness’ front door keys and placed them in his pocket, telling her that he was not letting her leave.

“They began to argue but the accused refused to return her keys.

“She attempted to walk past the accused out of the living room but he stood in her path, preventing her from leaving.”

Mr Harding added: “The accused was shouting, swearing and threatening to harm the woman, who was crying and frightened.

“He told her to stop trying to get past him and said he would cut her face and scar it and smash her belongings.”

Facebook Messenger logo.
The desperate woman managed to contact friends using Facebook. Image: Shutterstock.

The woman managed to send a Facebook message to several of her friends saying: “Please come to my house, he is going to kill me.”

One friend arrived and was ordered away by Szymkun but she managed to convince him to be let in.

The fiscal said the victim had tears running down her face and was “clearly distressed” and Szymkun was described as “agitated” and under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The argument persisted and Szymkun pushed his ex-partner against a wardrobe.

Both women were later pushed onto a sofa.

Another friend managed to enter the property and the original victim managed to mouth to call the police.

Forced victim to lie to police

Officers arrived at 9am – nearly two hours after the terrifying incident began – and repeatedly banged the front door but received no answer.

Mr Harding said the first friend, who was visibly upset, was forced to stand behind the lock chain at the door and tell police they had no reason to be there.

Fearing for her safety, she did so and told officers: “I am fine, nothing is wrong. You don’t have a …”

She then stumbled on her words and was prompted by Szymkun to say “warrant”.

The officer said there was a “high level of concern” about the safety of the occupants and they would be entering without a warrant.

Szymkun said: “Why are you coming in? It’s just a f***ing argument”, before being escorted out and arrested.

Cowered in wardrobe

Szymkun, of Baldovan Terrace, was released on bail with conditions not to approach the woman but three months later, Ring doorbell footage captured him grabbing her and dragging her into a flat on the same street.

Police attended and found the lout hiding in a wardrobe.

On Monday, Szymkun pled guilty to abducting the woman, preventing her from leaving, removing her keys, blocking her exit, threatening her with violence, detaining her against her will and assaulting her on May 10 2022.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Szymkun appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He also abducted one of her friends in the same incident and pushed her on the body.

On August 12 2022, Szymkun abducted the woman, detained her against her will, seized her by the body and pulled her inside the property.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions by contacting her and being at the address.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Sheriff slams 'naive' football fans as teen in court over pyro find before Dundee…
Walton clawed at the taxi driver's face. Image: DC Thomson.
Clawing woman tried to 'get to eyes' of Dundee taxi driver in Boxing Day…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Jury considers death crash verdict
Nobile followed the girl from Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Girl, 14, terrified when man followed and held knife against her in Kirkcaldy
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman stole pensioner's commemorative coin collection
Scott Sivewright.
Crooked Ninewells worker to lose job after wallet theft and driving offence
Levi Taylor
Jail for Fife teen who battered 11-year-old unconscious in stamp attack
Williams brandished the realistic prop handgun at the frightened workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy construction workers 'ran for lives' after man aimed 'handgun' at them over noise
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath PC for life in second police attack
Lee Tucker denies that he caused his brother Reece’s death, and serious injury to two children, by dangerous driving.
Dundee driver tells jury of rescue efforts after Perthshire crash that killed brother