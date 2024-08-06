Attempted murder suspects appear in court after Stirling man taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Attempted murder suspects appear in court after Stirling man taken to hospital

Josh Platt, 30 and 49-year-old Brian Robertson appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Waulker Avenue, Stirling
Waulker Avenue, Stirling. Image: Google

A pair of attempted murder suspects have been remanded after appearing in court.

Josh Platt, 30 and 49-year-old Brian Robertson appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court in relation to an incident said by police to have happened in Stirling on Friday August 2.

Police said a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after an isolated incident on Waulker Avenue shortly after 6pm.

Platt, of Glasgow and Robertson, from Stirling, face charges of assaulting a male to the danger of his life and attempting to murder him.

Robertson is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Neither made any plea and the case was continued for further examination.

They are due to appear in court again within the next eight days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Patryck Szymkum
Unpaid work for Dundee domestic abuser who trapped women in flat
Tom Farquhar/ A90 road sign
Rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee
George Mitchell
Ex-Perthshire football club boss fined for assaulting rival team's striker
Robert Brown
Fife predator, 59, guilty of abusing two boys for years
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Police pursuit and machete brute
Police on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Man in court on Dundee motorbike crash attempted murder charge
Falkirk Sheriff Court
Man in court on Stirling attempted murder charge amid first minister's calls for calm
Bomb squad called to Stewart Court in Methil
Man appears in Kirkcaldy court on terrorism charge
James Demarco
Murderer fled Perth hospital after attacking guards and terrorised a mum in car park
Peter McCormick
Former Fife slaughterhouse worker's victim remembered abuse during 1978 World Cup