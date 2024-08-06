Attempted murder suspects appear in court after Stirling man taken to hospital

A pair of attempted murder suspects have been remanded after appearing in court.

Josh Platt, 30 and 49-year-old Brian Robertson appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court in relation to an incident said by police to have happened in Stirling on Friday August 2.

Police said a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after an isolated incident on Waulker Avenue shortly after 6pm.

Platt, of Glasgow and Robertson, from Stirling, face charges of assaulting a male to the danger of his life and attempting to murder him.

Robertson is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Neither made any plea and the case was continued for further examination.

They are due to appear in court again within the next eight days.

