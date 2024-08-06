Former Perthshire outdoor education centre with huge home and 3 cottages for sale at £650k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Perthshire outdoor education centre with huge home and 3 cottages for sale at £650k

B-listed Kindrogan House was most recently a base for charity the Field Studies Council.

By Ben MacDonald
Former Perthshire education centre for sale
Kindrogan House, a former education centre, is up for sale. Image: Strutt & Parker

A former Perthshire outdoor education centre with a huge house and three cottages has gone up for sale.

Kindrogan House at Enochdhu, 10 miles east of Pitlochry, is a B-listed former Victorian shooting lodge that was most recently used by the Field Studies Council charity for fieldwork and environmental education.

The two-storey main house requires modernisation and upgrading.

It has five main reception rooms with extensive accommodation throughout.

There are various laboratories and classrooms with bathrooms to service the building’s 15 bedrooms.

To the rear of the house are two staff accommodation apartments.

Kindrogan House. Image: Strutt & Parker
The front of the home. Image: Strutt & Parker
The hallway. Image: Strutt & Parker
One of many reception rooms. Image: Strutt & Parker
Another reception room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The house has many period features. Image: Strutt & Parker
The former kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker
Fixed bunk beds in the former steading. Image: Strutt & Parker
The former steading. Image: Strutt & Parker
Some of the external accommodation. Image: Strutt & Parker

Behind the house is a former steading with fixed bunk beds in a number of rooms.

There is a classroom as well as a common room and several shower rooms.

The plot also comes with three separate cottages.

Former staff accommodation Sooty’s Cottage has a sitting room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Old Garden Cottage is located beside the walled garden and River Ardle.

It has two floors with a sitting room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

New Garden Cottage, a 1960s bungalow, comes with a sitting room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Sooty’s Cottage: Image: Strutt & Parker
Old Garden Cottage. Image: Strutt & Parker
New Garden Cottage. Image: Strutt & Parker

Outside, the gardens extend to about 15 acres.

There is a large traditional walled garden to the north of the house.

The grounds are bordered by the River Ardle.

There is also an extensive car parking area to the side and rear of the house.

An aerial view of the properties. Image: Strutt & Parker
The properties are surrounded by 15 acres of land. Image: Strutt & Parker
The rural setting. Image: Strutt & Parker
The River Ardle runs nearby. Image: Strutt & Parker

The property is being marketed by Strutt & Parker for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an eight-bedroom home near Crieff has gone on the market for £450,000 – but there are two catches for prospective buyers.

And a historic Aberfeldy hotel has had its asking price cut for the second time.

