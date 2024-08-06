Former Perthshire outdoor education centre with huge home and 3 cottages for sale at £650k

A former Perthshire outdoor education centre with a huge house and three cottages has gone up for sale.

Kindrogan House at Enochdhu, 10 miles east of Pitlochry, is a B-listed former Victorian shooting lodge that was most recently used by the Field Studies Council charity for fieldwork and environmental education.

The two-storey main house requires modernisation and upgrading.

It has five main reception rooms with extensive accommodation throughout.

There are various laboratories and classrooms with bathrooms to service the building’s 15 bedrooms.

To the rear of the house are two staff accommodation apartments.

Behind the house is a former steading with fixed bunk beds in a number of rooms.

There is a classroom as well as a common room and several shower rooms.

The plot also comes with three separate cottages.

Former staff accommodation Sooty’s Cottage has a sitting room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Old Garden Cottage is located beside the walled garden and River Ardle.

It has two floors with a sitting room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

New Garden Cottage, a 1960s bungalow, comes with a sitting room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the gardens extend to about 15 acres.

There is a large traditional walled garden to the north of the house.

The grounds are bordered by the River Ardle.

There is also an extensive car parking area to the side and rear of the house.

The property is being marketed by Strutt & Parker for offers over £650,000.

