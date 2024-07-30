£60k cut from asking price of Highland Perthshire hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£60k cut from asking price of Highland Perthshire hotel

The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy is one of the oldest in Scotland.

By Chloe Burrell
Exterior of The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
The Weem Inn has again had its asking price reduced. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A historic Highland Perthshire hotel has had its asking price cut for the second time.

The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy, which is believed to be linked to the Jacobite Rebellion, has had £60,000 taken off the price.

It played host to General Wade, who built bridges and barracks across the Highlands after the Jacobite Rebellion.

Referred to locally as The Weem, the historic hotel is one of the oldest in Scotland.

The establishment closed in 2019 and has since has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
The Weem Inn has undergone an extensive refurbishment. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
A room in The Weem Inn. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
There are 18 bedrooms at the property. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
The current owner is hoping someone will continue the restoration of the inn. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
The Weem Inn has a mixture of en-suite and shared bathrooms. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The 18-bedroom inn was listed at £500,000 in 2023 but was put up for sale again in March for £475,000.

It has now had its price slashed once more and is on the market for £415,000.

The majority of work at the hotel is now complete with the current owner hoping to pass it on to someone who can continue to restore it.

As well as 18 bedrooms, the property has a restaurant and bar with an outdoor terrace and car parking.

Graham and Sibbald say the parking facility may also be suitable for additional leisure development – including glamping pods.

The Weem is in an excellent tourist location, with opportunities to visit historical sites, spot some wildlife and go fishing.

