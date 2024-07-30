£60k cut from asking price of Highland Perthshire hotel

A historic Highland Perthshire hotel has had its asking price cut for the second time.

The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy, which is believed to be linked to the Jacobite Rebellion, has had £60,000 taken off the price.

It played host to General Wade, who built bridges and barracks across the Highlands after the Jacobite Rebellion.

Referred to locally as The Weem, the historic hotel is one of the oldest in Scotland.

The establishment closed in 2019 and has since has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

The 18-bedroom inn was listed at £500,000 in 2023 but was put up for sale again in March for £475,000.

It has now had its price slashed once more and is on the market for £415,000.

The majority of work at the hotel is now complete with the current owner hoping to pass it on to someone who can continue to restore it.

As well as 18 bedrooms, the property has a restaurant and bar with an outdoor terrace and car parking.

Graham and Sibbald say the parking facility may also be suitable for additional leisure development – including glamping pods.

The Weem is in an excellent tourist location, with opportunities to visit historical sites, spot some wildlife and go fishing.