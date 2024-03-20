Aberfeldy hotel which shut five years ago on the market for £475k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Aberfeldy hotel which shut five years ago on the market for £475k

The inn has been non-operational since 2019, and finishing touches are needed to completed a refurbishment.

By Terri Simpson
Exterior of the Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy is up for sale. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy, believed to have links to the Jacobite rebellion, is on sale once more with a lower price.

Referred to locally as The Weem, this historic inn is one of the oldest in Scotland.

It played host to General Wade, who built bridges and barracks across the Highlands following the Jacobite Rebellion.

The establishment shut its doors in 2019, and since then, has gone through an extensive refurbishment.

The 18-bedroom building was put on sale last year but is now put up for sale again with a lower price of £475,000.

Graham and Sibbald is managing the sale of the building.

‘Ideal opportunity for business’

The current owner began the renovation of The Weem Inn, vowing to invest £200,000.

With the majority of work now complete, he wants to pass it on to others who might be able to restore it to its former glory.

A bedroom of The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy
A bedroom in The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The 18-bedroom hotel has restaurant and bar facilities and an outdoor terrace. It is in an “ideal roadside location” according to Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald.

Alistair said: “The refurbishment is around 80% complete and it is up for sale with the view that the new owners will complete the rest of the work before trading.

“It’s an ideal opportunity for a private owner; a family team, a husband and wife or partners. I think it helps to have that personal touch to the front door.”

Aberfeldy location has benefits for The Weem Inn

Alistair thinks one of the best aspects of the inn is its location. The 18th century building can be found at the foot of the Weem Rock near Aberfeldy.

This location boasts a range of outdoor activities for both locals and visitors. These include white water rafting, abseiling, canyoning or mountain biking. In addition, it provides easy access to historical and wildlife sites.

Bathroom inside the Weem Inn
The Weem Inn has a mixture of en-suite and shared bathrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald

However, since it hasn’t been in business for almost five years, new owners will need to build up the profile of the site again.

He explained: “Perthshire is a great location, for it to be a roadside inn on the route to Loch Tay, I think that makes a difference.

“It will give tourists and locals another place to stay or eat and new owners will benefit and capitalise on visitors that are already passing through that part of the country.

“It traded well before and I don’t see why it can’t reach the same level of trading of other hotels and establishments in Scotland.

“I think it’s rather unfortunate that it’s been sitting there, out of people’s minds. It’s just waiting for someone to come in and make something out of it.”

