Aberfeldy hotel which shut five years ago on the market for £475k

The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy, believed to have links to the Jacobite rebellion, is on sale once more with a lower price.

Referred to locally as The Weem, this historic inn is one of the oldest in Scotland.

It played host to General Wade, who built bridges and barracks across the Highlands following the Jacobite Rebellion.

The establishment shut its doors in 2019, and since then, has gone through an extensive refurbishment.

The 18-bedroom building was put on sale last year but is now put up for sale again with a lower price of £475,000.

Graham and Sibbald is managing the sale of the building.

‘Ideal opportunity for business’

The current owner began the renovation of The Weem Inn, vowing to invest £200,000.

With the majority of work now complete, he wants to pass it on to others who might be able to restore it to its former glory.

The 18-bedroom hotel has restaurant and bar facilities and an outdoor terrace. It is in an “ideal roadside location” according to Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald.

Alistair said: “The refurbishment is around 80% complete and it is up for sale with the view that the new owners will complete the rest of the work before trading.

“It’s an ideal opportunity for a private owner; a family team, a husband and wife or partners. I think it helps to have that personal touch to the front door.”

Aberfeldy location has benefits for The Weem Inn

Alistair thinks one of the best aspects of the inn is its location. The 18th century building can be found at the foot of the Weem Rock near Aberfeldy.

This location boasts a range of outdoor activities for both locals and visitors. These include white water rafting, abseiling, canyoning or mountain biking. In addition, it provides easy access to historical and wildlife sites.

However, since it hasn’t been in business for almost five years, new owners will need to build up the profile of the site again.

He explained: “Perthshire is a great location, for it to be a roadside inn on the route to Loch Tay, I think that makes a difference.

“It will give tourists and locals another place to stay or eat and new owners will benefit and capitalise on visitors that are already passing through that part of the country.

“It traded well before and I don’t see why it can’t reach the same level of trading of other hotels and establishments in Scotland.

“I think it’s rather unfortunate that it’s been sitting there, out of people’s minds. It’s just waiting for someone to come in and make something out of it.”