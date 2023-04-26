Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

The hotel has been shut since 2019 and new owners will need to complete refurbishment works.

By Gavin Harper
The Weem Inn.

A Perthshire inn, believed to be one of the oldest in Scotland and with links to the Jacobite Rebellion of 1715, is up for sale.

The Weem Inn near Aberfeldy has played a significant role in Scottish history.

It played host to General Wade, who built bridges and roads across the Highlands following the Jacobite Rebellion.

The 18-bedroom property, which has not traded since late 2019, is on the market for offers over £500,000.

The hotel, known locally as The Weem, is in the process of being refurbished to create an 18-bedroom hotel, with restaurant and bar facilities and an outdoor terrace.

Its sale is on the basis that a purchaser will complete the remaining refurbishments.

It will mark another change in ownership at the hotel.

In the summer of 2019, we reported that co-owner John Hickman decided to step aside.

That left Peter Butterworth, the other co-owner, looking for a new partner or partners.

In 2020, it was reported that the hotel was under new management, who had vowed to spend £200,000 on refurbishing the property.

Its accounts show Paul Edwards as company director.

Perthshire hotel an ‘excellent opportunity’

Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The Weem Inn offers an excellent opportunity to an new owner to re-establish the business at the inn, following their completion of the refurbishment.

“This once-popular hostelry is in an excellent location as both a leisure destination business.”

The property’s listing noted the “ample” car parking may be suitable for a new leisure development, such as chalets or glamping pods.

The agent added: “The location of the inn boasts excellent outdoor activities for both locals and visitors.

The Weem Inn is on the market fro £500,000. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

“In addition, there is a variety of activities for all interests including historical sites, wildlife and fishing.”

The inn is famous among writers and musicians, and runs workshops, masterclasses and retreats.

It is also a neighbour of Harry Potter author JK Rowling who owns a holiday home in the area.

