Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

A Perthshire inn, believed to be one of the oldest in Scotland and with links to the Jacobite Rebellion of 1715, is up for sale.

The Weem Inn near Aberfeldy has played a significant role in Scottish history.

It played host to General Wade, who built bridges and roads across the Highlands following the Jacobite Rebellion.

The 18-bedroom property, which has not traded since late 2019, is on the market for offers over £500,000.

The hotel, known locally as The Weem, is in the process of being refurbished to create an 18-bedroom hotel, with restaurant and bar facilities and an outdoor terrace.

Its sale is on the basis that a purchaser will complete the remaining refurbishments.

It will mark another change in ownership at the hotel.

In the summer of 2019, we reported that co-owner John Hickman decided to step aside.

That left Peter Butterworth, the other co-owner, looking for a new partner or partners.

In 2020, it was reported that the hotel was under new management, who had vowed to spend £200,000 on refurbishing the property.

Its accounts show Paul Edwards as company director.

Perthshire hotel an ‘excellent opportunity’

Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The Weem Inn offers an excellent opportunity to an new owner to re-establish the business at the inn, following their completion of the refurbishment.

“This once-popular hostelry is in an excellent location as both a leisure destination business.”

The property’s listing noted the “ample” car parking may be suitable for a new leisure development, such as chalets or glamping pods.

The agent added: “The location of the inn boasts excellent outdoor activities for both locals and visitors.

“In addition, there is a variety of activities for all interests including historical sites, wildlife and fishing.”

The inn is famous among writers and musicians, and runs workshops, masterclasses and retreats.

It is also a neighbour of Harry Potter author JK Rowling who owns a holiday home in the area.