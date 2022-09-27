Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care home?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Its slick website promises quality care and independent living.

But Glamis House – owned by Leonard Cheshire and situated on Hepburn Court in Glenrothes – now finds itself at the centre of a story about suspensions, scapegoat claims and serious neglect.

It was previously ranked as a well-performing facility, with inspection reports from 2019 positive about the care home, saying staff were well equipped to carry out their roles and take appropriate action should they witness any concerns.

The verdict from inspectors now is scathing.

They say this is a place where residents’ human rights have been disrespected and people’s choices “restricted with no legal basis”.

Just how did it go so badly wrong at the service registered to provide care for up to six people with disabilities?

Residents at risk of harm

The first signs of failings at Glamis House – whose owners are paid by Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) to provide support – emerged in April of this year when a devastating report by the regulator identified a number of issues.

The message was clear – residents were at risk of harm.

The Care Inspectorate criticised the support provided after an unannounced visit, saying: “We identified some strengths but these were outweighed by significant weaknesses which substantially reduced people’s outcomes and experiences.”

Care plans were said to be out of date, with no evidence residents or their representatives had input into their care at Glamis House, which has been in operation for more than a decade.

Systems in place to monitor people food or fluid intake were also slammed alongside the lack of monitoring of healthcare needs.

The report said some residents went several months without being weighed.

When they were later found to have lost significant amounts of weight, no referral was made to health professionals.

Other issues included under-par protocols for ensuring health and safety, staff guidelines existing without review (those relating to medical emergencies were mentioned) and the use of negative and outdated language.

As well as overall management of the service, employees also faced criticism for a breakdown in professional boundaries.

‘Stress and distress’

The report said: “Staff shared confidential information with people using the service and this affected their relationships with staff and other people using the service.

“As a result, people experienced stress and distress.”

Inspectors also found a buzzer system used by residents to get staff support was not being monitored, with calls for help going unanswered for long periods of time.

The findings were damning – and they led to a number of requirements for improvement being put in place.

But a follow-up visit by the Care Inspectorate in May found very little progress had been made and a third inspection in recent weeks was no different.

Staff shake-up at Glamis House

That’s when the blame game began.

Leonard Cheshire suspended four members of the leadership team and new managers were put in place.

When contacted by The Courier, the firm said: “A new management team is now in place to ensure necessary improvements are delivered as soon as possible.

“Despite additional training, as well as support from clinical and quality teams, progress was not happening at the level we needed, with concerns remaining.”

The urgency of the situation was reaffirmed when The Courier, a day after breaking the story of the suspensions, revealed one resident had been left for 18 hours without support.

Leonard Cheshire apologised, with a spokesperson stressing the new management team had only just been put in place.

They said: “This incident was discovered by staff following an overnight shift change and reported immediately to relevant authorities.

“Such an occurrence should not have happened, and we are sorry for it.

“Since last week, we have implemented new handover procedures to stop this happening again, with additional nursing resource also starting on site to undertake spot checks throughout the day.

“The new management team at Glamis supported living has only been in place for a matter of weeks and they are addressing long-standing challenges.

“We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate, as well as other relevant authorities, on the monitoring of our progress as we systematically work to improve provision of care and support.”

The Care Inspectorate reiterated its concerns, saying: “An inspection in March 2022 and two follow-up inspections in May and September 2022 identified serious concerns in the quality of care experienced by residents at this service.

“We continue to have concerns and are monitoring the service closely.”

‘Problems ignored’

But a source told The Courier that Glamis House staff feel the suspended quartet feel scapegoated.

They claim staffing issues are behind many of the issues and that concerns raised with high-level management at Leonard Cheshire were not acted on.

Our insider said: “I’ve seen a deputy manager in tears because they weren’t taking on board [what she said].

“This has been going on for a long time.

“The management team who were suspended are scapegoats for these problems that were ignored.”

So what happens next?

Leonard Cheshire – founded in 1948 by an RAF veteran of the same name and headquartered in London, employing around 3,000 people – has put its faith in the new management team to bring the service up to standard.

Meanwhile, job vacancies for support workers at Glamis House have also been advertised, indicating a potential increase in staffing levels.

Fife HSCP say they are working with the home to improve the situation.

As well as the requirements it has already put in place, the regulator has further enforcement powers it can use if the service is not reformed.

These include ordering its closure as a last resort.

Asked whether it was considering using this authority, the Care Inspectorate refused to comment.

Councillor David Graham, Fife Council’s spokesperson for health and social care, is also monitoring the controversy.

He said: “I am aware of concerns which have been raised by the Care Inspectorate around the service which has been provided by Leonard Cheshire in Glamis House.

“I have spoken directly with the Health & Social Care Partnership and they have advised that they are continuing to support the provider to address the issues.”