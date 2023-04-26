Forcing unlicensed Fife dog track to be regulated would be its ‘death knell’, MSPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forcing unlicensed Fife dog track to be regulated would be its ‘death knell’, MSPs warned

The Scottish Parliament is considering calls to ban greyhound racing, which could lead to the closure of Thornton Stadium - the only track still operating.

By Rachel Amery
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium.
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium. Picture by DC Thomson/Steve Brown.

Forcing a Fife greyhound racing track to be officially regulated would lead to its closure, it has been warned, as pressure mounts for an outright ban in Scotland.

Animal welfare campaigners want to outlaw dog racing, saying it is harmful and “beyond reform”.

Thornton Stadium, near Kirkcaldy, is the only operational track left in Scotland.

It has been criticised for not being regulated by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).

MSPs heard from board members and Paul Brignal, owner of Thornton Stadium, on Wednesday at Holyrood.

At the meeting, MSPs were warned forcing the track to become regulated would be its “death knell”, and banning it outright would move the sport underground.

‘We would have to close’

Mr Brignal says he faces being forced to shut his business, which he has owned with Sandy Bingham for the last 20 years.

Speaking at Holyrood’s rural affairs committee, he said: “The injustices of banning greyhound racing would be terrible, I don’t understand why you would want to ban it.

“I don’t think anyone has come forward with a good enough reason to ban it.

“If it was banned, we would have to close.”

This comes after a survey carried out by the committee found more than 90% of respondents support a ban on greyhound racing.

Mr Brignal says the survey is unfair as those campaigning for a ban are more likely to respond to it, adding: “A call for views is no basis for deciding the future of greyhound racing in Scotland.”

‘Death knell’ for amateur track

Thornton Stadium is one of the only tracks in the whole of the UK not to be regulated by GBGB.

Trainers and owners licensed by GBGB need to keep their greyhounds in a kennel rather in their home, and the board has oversight of all of their greyhounds’ whole lives.

GBGB tracks also have a vet present during race meets.

Mr Brignal says he should not have to join GBGB because his is an amateur track and therefore cannot afford to pay for a vet.

Forcing the track to become regulated by GBGB was suggested, but the regulator warned this could lead to Thornton Stadium closing its doors.

Mark Bird, CEO of GBGB, said: “There are no GBGB tracks in Scotland anymore but rather than going for a ban or a phased ending, perhaps regulation could be adopted by Scotland.

“But the problem you have is this is a hobby track, so it would be a death knell for them.”

Mr Brignal added he would not be considering becoming GBGB regulated.

Forcing the sport underground

GBGB also warned an outright ban could lead to the sport going underground.

Mr Bird told MSPs: “There are now 23 Scotland-based trainers that are now travelling between where their bases are in Scotland to most likely Newcastle or Sunderland.

Greyhounds racing at Thornton Stadium. Picture by DC Thomson/Steve Brown.

“The effect on a ban may well be that even Scotland-based trainers couldn’t continue to carry out what they’re doing, assuming they’re doing it for payment, to come over the border to England.

“Our views have always been the same – have the governments done enough to actually look at the legislation and the regulation without having to go for a ban?

“Because actually to ban something outright from our point of view would just drive it underground.”

GBGB also records how many dogs die because of injuries or because they cannot be rehomed once they retire.

In 2018 242 dogs died at their tracks and an additional 190 were euthanised because they couldn’t be homed.

This reduced to 120 and 13 by 2021.

Mark Ruskell, Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Anyone with even an ounce of compassion will be horrified to hear these admissions from the industry that greyhounds are first being run into the ground and then euthanised when they have ended their usefulness.

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Supplied

“I am furious at these remarks which completely ignore the suffering and the cruelty being inflicted on greyhounds through these activities and the notion that it is somehow okay because they can be put down and disposed of once they are done.”

In the past year at Thornton Stadium two dogs sustained injuries and one was put down as the owner could not afford the treatment.

