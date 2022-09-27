Resident at crisis-hit Glenrothes home left 18 hours without care

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at crisis-hit Glamis House in Glenrothes have apologised after a resident went without care for 18 hours.

A source said the woman receives nutrients through a line in her stomach, known as a PEG system, and relies on carers for this and other personal support.

But staff realised she had not received the care she needed over a period of around 18 hours during a shift change.

Leonard Cheshire, which operates the home for people with disabilities, has apologised for the incident.

It comes after we reported four members of the management team at the Glenrothes care service had been suspended with a new leadership team put in place.

New job vacancies at the crisis-hit Glamis House have also been advertised in recent days.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate issued a damning report earlier this year which said residents could be at risk of harm and human rights were not being respected.

Leonard Cheshire says staff were suspended due to progress bringing the service up to standard being too slow.

But a source speaking to The Courier, who asked not to be named, claims staff feel the previous management have been “scapegoated”.

They say staff had raised concerns previously which were not acted on by Leonard Cheshire, leading to the current situation.

“The public need to know about this, it’s abuse,” they said.

Apology from Glamis House Glenrothes operators

Asked about the incident last week, a spokesman for Leonard Cheshire issued an apology.

He said: “This incident was discovered by staff following an overnight shift change and reported immediately to relevant authorities.

“Such an occurrence should not have happened, and we are sorry for it.

“Since last week, we have implemented new handover procedures to stop this happening again, with additional nursing resource also starting on site to undertake spot checks throughout the day.

“The new management team at Glamis supported living has only been in place for a matter of weeks and they are addressing long-standing challenges.

“We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate, as well as other relevant authorities, on the monitoring of our progress as we systematically work to improve provision of care and support.”

Care regulator ‘monitoring closely’

The company is paid by the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (Fife HSCP) to provide social care.

Asked what reassurance it had sought, a spokesperson Fife HSCP said it was not appropriate to discuss individual cases.

We are aware of the concerns raised and we are working closely with residents and their families Fife Health and Social Care Partnership

They added: “Ensuring the safety of those we support is our highest priority.

“We are aware of the concerns raised and we are working closely with residents and their families, the Care Inspectorate and Leonard Cheshire to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

The Care Inspectorate says it continues to have serious concerns about the facility.

A spokesperson said: “An inspection in March 2022 and two follow-up inspections in May and September 2022 identified serious concerns in the quality of care experienced by residents at this service.

“We continue to have concerns and are monitoring the service closely.”