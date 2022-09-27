A fairytale opening for pet shop in Fife – Don’t miss it!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fairytale has come true for your furry friends. The new Jollyes pet shop in Fife is set to open on Saturday 8 October.

This October, one of Scotland’s favourite pet stores, Jollyes, is putting the finishing touches to its new store in Glenrothes in Fife. What makes this event so special? Jollyes in Glenrothes is set to be the first pet store in the UK to be opened by a unicorn. Don’t miss on a fairy-tale opening for this pet shop in Fife.

The fourth installment of the nationwide pet retailer’s latest store, Jollyes is scheduled to open at the Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes on Saturday 8 October at 10.00am.

Pet lovers, owners, children, and families should make their way down to experience a jam-packed line-up of magical events planned for the day. And what could be more magical than the appearance of Scotland’s national animal, the unicorn?

Brought to Jollyes by Scotland’s Unicorn Experience, Princess (who moonlights as a miniature Shetland pony) will travel to Glenrothes to carry out the official opening.

While you sadly won’t be able to purchase your own unicorn, there are plenty of products and treats for the pet in your life.

The 5,000 square feet store will employ 10 colleagues, led by store manager Leonard Goddard.

Events at Jollyes grand opening in Glenrothes

Jollyes will extend Glenrothes’ pet lovers a warm welcome to the UK’s “Pet People” with events on the day including:

An official opening ceremony by unicorn Princess

A session where children can meet and feed Princess

The chance to win prizes by playing the “wheel of fur-tune”

Goodie bags for the first 100 visitors

Radio competition on Kingdom FM, giving people the chance to win one of five £50 vouchers to spend in the store.

Face painting

In addition to the new pet shop in Fife, Jollyes is also preparing to open a store at Hermiston Gait Retail Park in the coming months, its fifth in Scotland. The two new openings follow the opening of Jollyes in Stirling in June and build on the popularity of the long-standing stores in Clydebank and Perth.

Pamper the pooch in your life

Nearly 61% of all households across the UK now have pets after the pandemic. After difficult times, more and more people seek the companionship of a pet and are starting to treat their pets like a member of the family.

Jollyes understands more than anyone how important pets can be in your life. They also recognise that the people now want the same providence on pet food as they do for their own food. That’s why Jollyes are now offering their own ranges of pet food, including Lifestage and K9. They source from reliable suppliers high quality ingredients that can be traced back to the farm, making naturally delicious and sustainable meals for your pet. Watch this space because Jollyes is now in the process of rolling out new raw frozen ranges your pet is sure to love.

Don’t miss the exciting grand opening of Jollyes in Glenrothes and your chance to see Princess the Unicorn.