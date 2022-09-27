A fairytale opening for pet shop in Fife – Don’t miss it!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A fairytale opening for pet shop in Fife – Don’t miss it!

In partnership with Jollyes
September 27 2022, 9.00am Updated: September 27 2022, 2.42pm
Jollyes staff at the new pet shop in Fife.
Jollyes is set to open its new pet shop in Fife at Glenthroes.

A fairytale has come true for your furry friends. The new Jollyes pet shop in Fife is set to open on Saturday 8 October.

This October, one of Scotland’s favourite pet stores, Jollyes, is putting the finishing touches to its new store in Glenrothes in Fife. What makes this event so special? Jollyes in Glenrothes is set to be the first pet store in the UK to be opened by a unicorn. Don’t miss on a fairy-tale opening for this pet shop in Fife.

New Jollyes pet shop set to open in Fife

The fourth installment of the nationwide pet retailer’s latest store, Jollyes is scheduled to open at the Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes on Saturday 8 October at 10.00am.

Pet lovers, owners, children, and families should make their way down to experience a jam-packed line-up of magical events planned for the day. And what could be more magical than the appearance of Scotland’s national animal, the unicorn?

A photo of Princess, Shetland pony, dressed as a unicorn.
Come to the grand opening of the Jollyes pet shop in Fife, hosted by a very special guest.

Brought to Jollyes by Scotland’s Unicorn Experience, Princess (who moonlights as a miniature Shetland pony) will travel to Glenrothes to carry out the official opening.

While you sadly won’t be able to purchase your own unicorn, there are plenty of products and treats for the pet in your life.

The 5,000 square feet store will employ 10 colleagues, led by store manager Leonard Goddard.

Events at Jollyes grand opening in Glenrothes

Jollyes staff with a dog.
Bring your furry friend to the opening day festivities.

Jollyes will extend Glenrothes’ pet lovers a warm welcome to the UK’s “Pet People” with events on the day including:

  • An official opening ceremony by unicorn Princess
  • A session where children can meet and feed Princess
  • The chance to win prizes by playing the “wheel of fur-tune”
  • Goodie bags for the first 100 visitors
  • Radio competition on Kingdom FM, giving people the chance to win one of five £50 vouchers to spend in the store.
  • Face painting
A photo of Jollyes interior - a new pet shop in Fife.
Jollyes will open its fourth franchise in Fife at Glenrothes

In addition to the new pet shop in Fife, Jollyes is also preparing to open a store at Hermiston Gait Retail Park in the coming months, its fifth in Scotland. The two new openings follow the opening of Jollyes in Stirling in June and build on the popularity of the long-standing stores in Clydebank and Perth.

Pamper the pooch in your life

Nearly 61% of all households across the UK now have pets after the pandemic. After difficult times, more and more people seek the companionship of a pet and are starting to treat their pets like a member of the family.

Jollyes understands more than anyone how important pets can be in your life. They also recognise that the people now want the same providence on pet food as they do for their own food. That’s why Jollyes are now offering their own ranges of pet food, including Lifestage and K9. They source from reliable suppliers high quality ingredients that can be traced back to the farm, making naturally delicious and sustainable meals for your pet. Watch this space because Jollyes is now in the process of rolling out new raw frozen ranges your pet is sure to love.

Don’t miss the exciting grand opening of Jollyes in Glenrothes and your chance to see Princess the Unicorn.

