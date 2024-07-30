Crack-fuelled attacker battered man with wood plank in Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crack-fuelled attacker battered man with wood plank in Dundee multi

Daniel Allen was given a 22-month prison sentence for the assault, having already served 11 months on remand.

By Ross Gardiner
Elders Court sign
The assault happened at Elders Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundonian who stamped on an associate’s head and clubbed him with a piece of wood has been told by a sheriff: “We’re always here for you.”

Crack-addled Daniel Allen struck at Elders Court, leaving his victim with a shoe print on his forehead and a laceration paramedics said was too much for them to deal with on the spot.

HMP Perth inmate Allen, 26, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit assaulting Ian Robertson to his severe injury on August 17 last year.

While on bail from Dundee, Perth and Glasgow Sheriff Courts, Allen repeatedly struck Mr Robertson with a piece of wood, then stamped on his head.

Sudden attack

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “The complainer resided at the locus and had allowed the accused to stay previously.

“At 5.40pm, the complainer was in bed.”

Mr Robertson heard shouting and opened his door to see Allen and another man outside.

Allen was holding a metre-long piece of wood.

He pushed Mr Robertson to the ground and repeatedly struck him on the face and body with the wood.

He then stamped on his face.

Mr Robertson managed to lock himself in his flat and used the intercom to ask the multi’s concierge to call police.

Rushed to hospital

Officers arrived three minutes later.

They found topless Mr Robertson wearing bloodstained jeans, with a four-inch cut on his head dripping blood down his face.

The left side of his face was bruised and an imprint consistent with a shoe mark was visible on his forehead.

His torso was bruised and had marks from the carpet.

Blood was found at the entrance to his flat and in the boiler cupboard.

Paramedics were called and decided the laceration was too much to treat there, so Mr Robertson was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Around 20 minutes later, police found Allen in the stairway on the fourth floor of the multi.

His reply to police was incoherent and the jumper he was wearing had Mr Robertson’s blood on it.

Crack conversation led to assault

Allen has been behind bars since appearing in court in private the day after the attack.

His solicitor John Boyle said his client lived at Elders Court with his father and had been friendly with Mr Robertson until “some sort of falling out”.

“That appears to be over firstly a dispute about money but also a dispute about certain comments made by Mr Robertson.

“At the time of the offence, Mr Allen was using crack cocaine, he tells me, on a daily basis.

“On the date, him and (the other man) had been abusing crack cocaine.

“Mr Robertson had been a subject of discussion between them.

“At some point in the drug-fuelled discussion a decision was made to attend the locus and the incident then transpires.

“The pieces of wood were in the common close outside Mr Robertson’s address when they arrived there. A decision was made to arm themselves with these pieces of wood.

“It’s clear from what transpired there was to be some sort of confrontation.”

‘We’re always here for you’

Mr Boyle said his client is now drug-free, having spent 11 months in custody.

“He is also seeking assistance from medical practitioners in relation to various mental health difficulties.

“He knows that this is a very serious matter. He knows that custody is inevitable and offers his apologies.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey jailed Allen for 22 months, backdated, meaning he has effectively already served his time.

He noted Allen has a conviction from 2019 for threatening or abusive behaviour involving a knife.

The sheriff said: “Whether you take advantage of the improvement in your situation that the last 11 months have brought about or whether you’re back here is entirely a matter for you.

“We’re always here for you.”

