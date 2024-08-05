8-bedroom ‘hidden gem’ on outskirts of Crieff for sale at £450k – but there are 2 catches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8-bedroom ‘hidden gem’ on outskirts of Crieff for sale at £450k – but there are 2 catches

The property agent is accepting cash buyers only.

By Chloe Burrell
Cairnleith near Crieff.
Cairnleith near Crieff. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland

An eight-bedroom property just outside Crieff, described as a “hidden gem”, has come to the market.

Cairnleith on Broich Road is a former manse house in need of substantial refurbishment.

The stone-built property is situated on private, wooded ground near the River Earn.

It has incredible potential to be restored to grandeur once more.

Inside, the property is full of natural light.

At the heart of the home is an impressive reception hall that can be transformed into a large entertaining area.

Hallway at Cairnleith near Crieff.
The hallway. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland
Dining room at Cairnleith near Crieff.
The dining room. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland
Drawing room at Cairnleith near Crieff.
The drawing room. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland
Kitchen at Cairnleith near Crieff.
The kitchen space. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland
Conservatory at Cairnleith near Creiff.
The bright conservatory. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland
Upstairs landing at Cairnleith near Crieff.
The upstairs landing. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland

Adjoining the hall is a drawing room and dining room. The kitchen, while in need of modernisation, offers a solid foundation for creating a “culinary haven”.

There is also a conservatory accessible from the kitchen which provides a tranquil space to enjoy the garden.

Heading upstairs, there are five generous bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main bedroom has ample space for relaxation.

Bedroom at Cairnleith near Crieff.
The main bedroom. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland
Bathroom at Cairnleith near Crieff.
One of the bathrooms. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland
Garden at Cairnleith near Crieff.
The garden. Image: Stewart Balfour and Sutherland

Former outbuildings at the property have been converted into a self-contained cottage, which can serve as guest accommodation, a home office or a rental property.

The grounds surrounding the home are full of trees and plants, with a particular highlight of the outdoor space being a walled garden.

For equestrian fans, a timber sable and tack room are included.

Planning was granted back in 2008 for a house to be built in the walled garden.

For those seeking a project, Cairnleith provides an extraordinary opportunity.

Offers from cash buyers will only be considered for the home, which is being marketed by Stewart Balfour and Sutherland for offers over £450,000.

