8-bedroom ‘hidden gem’ on outskirts of Crieff for sale at £450k – but there are 2 catches

An eight-bedroom property just outside Crieff, described as a “hidden gem”, has come to the market.

Cairnleith on Broich Road is a former manse house in need of substantial refurbishment.

The stone-built property is situated on private, wooded ground near the River Earn.

It has incredible potential to be restored to grandeur once more.

Inside, the property is full of natural light.

At the heart of the home is an impressive reception hall that can be transformed into a large entertaining area.

Adjoining the hall is a drawing room and dining room. The kitchen, while in need of modernisation, offers a solid foundation for creating a “culinary haven”.

There is also a conservatory accessible from the kitchen which provides a tranquil space to enjoy the garden.

Heading upstairs, there are five generous bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main bedroom has ample space for relaxation.

Former outbuildings at the property have been converted into a self-contained cottage, which can serve as guest accommodation, a home office or a rental property.

The grounds surrounding the home are full of trees and plants, with a particular highlight of the outdoor space being a walled garden.

For equestrian fans, a timber sable and tack room are included.

Planning was granted back in 2008 for a house to be built in the walled garden.

For those seeking a project, Cairnleith provides an extraordinary opportunity.

Offers from cash buyers will only be considered for the home, which is being marketed by Stewart Balfour and Sutherland for offers over £450,000.